DALEVILLE — For scoreboard watchers, Cave Spring went on the road and beat Lord Botetourt 65-54 on Tuesday.
For those who look for more in the details, this game showed that the Cavaliers could be on the verge of a successful season. An 11-point loss to a powerful Knights’ squad included signs that both coaches saw as lessons they can use to make their teams better.
“I knew we’d be in a dogfight,” said Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse. “They can shoot the basketball and they work really hard. That’s a great combination for them, not for us.”
For LB coach Andrew Hart, the game was the first for the players who were on the football team that ended its season in Saturday’s state final.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be our best game,” Hart said. “We had a bunch of different guys who just came to us yesterday. We’re mixing and matching. We just wanted to play really hard and give them everything we’ve got and I think we did that for the entire four quarters.”
The Knights (4-0) had a distinct height advantage on the front line with Parker Huffman standing 6-foot-8, an inch taller than Matthew Cagle. That advantage showed up early as Huffman grabbed six of his 12 rebounds in the first quarter. He ended the scoring in the first half with a dunk, allowing the Knights to take a 33-22 lead to the locker room, thanks in part to a 24-10 edge on the boards. He finished with a double-double of 18 points and to go with the 12 boards.
When it looked like Cave Spring would pull away to an easy win, the Cavs displayed the effort and energy that both coaches raved about post-game.
Botetourt’s defense held Cave Spring scoreless for the first three minutes of the third quarter and scored buckets off an offensive rebound by Luke Hale and a steal-and-pass by Kyle Arnholt to Logan Bramblett.
The teams traded points, then Reed Pendleton sank a 3-pointer to put Cave Spring up 14. Pendleton had all four of the Knights’ treys and led all scorers with 27 points.
Again, Botetourt refused to fold. Conner Tilley found his touch from range and made a pair of bombs for six of his team-high 13 points. When Gunner Givens grabbed an offensive rebound , then made a turnaround jumper in the lane with 10 seconds to go in the third quarter, the Cavs were within six points and the gym was alight with energy.
That energy carried over to the fourth quarter. Hale grabbed an offensive board and dished to Arnholt for a layup, then Matt Oliver swiped the ball at midcourt and dashed in for an uncontested lay-up to pull LB to within three.
Gruse did not take a time-out but signaled for the Knights to take it slow and regroup on the court. The offense pushed inside to contact, earning repeated trips to the free throw line where the lead was widened.
“That game was good because it’s teaching us how to win close games,” Gruse said. “Their crowd is chanting ‘overrated’ at us, which is awesome because we need to get used to it. I think that’s a little bit of respect to our guys when other people chant that. We made a good run. They made a good run. It was a good basketball game. Give credit to coach Hart and their team. They played well. We were lackadaisical today. They came out with a ton of energy. They outworked us.”
