Where was he going?
The final horn sounded Tuesday night at Salem Civic Center after Cave Spring’s VHSL Class 3 boys basketball semifinal against Central-Woodstock, and Knights senior Parker Huffman took off on a dead sprint toward the locker room.
The 6-foot-8 forward veered to his left and jumped — call it a Chaparral Drive Leap — into the civic center bleachers where raucous Cave Spring students had stood for most of the game.
There was plenty to celebrate.
Cave Spring vanquished the Falcons 64-53 to earn a berth in the Class 3 state championship game in Richmond against Lakeland at 8 p.m. Friday at VCU’s Siegel Center.
“The student section is such a big part of our community,” Huffman said. “They always show out every night and I just thought I’d run over there. They’re a big part of our team too.”
Cave Spring (27-2) is one step from taking a rightful place among the best teams in the history of the storied Roanoke County boys program.
With four seniors in the starting lineup, the Knights jumped the visitors from Shenandoah County for a 26-7 lead with 6:41 left in the third quarter.
The Region 3B champions answered with a 16-2 run that cut Cave Spring’s lead to 28-23, but the Falcons could get no closer.
The Knights made 10 of 11 free throws in the final two minutes to book their first trip in a state final since 2012.
“These kids have worked extremely hard. They deserve everything they’ve gotten,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said as his young daughter performed cartwheels outside the victorious locker room.
The Knights used a familiar formula to add to their single-season school-record victory total.
Four players scored in double figures led by senior shooting guard Adnan Jasarevic with 18 points.
Junior Reed Pendleton had 11 of his 13 in the second half, while Huffman and Matt Cagle added 10 apiece.
Senior point guard Jalen Buster ran the show as usual. His backward flip to a trailing Huffman for a two-handed dunk put the Knights up 44-28.
Central-Woodstock (23-4) scrapped to the end, however, The Falcons rallied again to cut Cave Spring’s lead to 54-46 with 2:34 to play, but the Knights refused to crack as they improved to 4-0 on the civic center floor this season counting three games in the K-Guard Classic in December.
Region 3B player of the year Dominic Strother got rolling in the fourth quarter with 10 of his 18 points, but it was too late.
Cave Spring’s man-to-man defense held Central without a field goal in the game’s opening six minutes.
Meanwhile, Cagle scored six early points, Jasarevic had five and Huffman added four for a quick 18-2 lead.
While Central-Woodstock made 10 3-pointers to five for Cave Spring, the Knights’ were timely.
Jasarevic and reserve Charlie Urgo connected from long range late in the half for a 34-26 halftime lead.
Even when the Falcons made their big run in the second quarter, there was no panic on the floor or the sidelines as Gruse let the Knights navigate without calling a timeout.
“I’ve never been a big timeout guy going back to my time at Dan River,” Gruse said. “We just kind of let our guys do what they do. We just let our guys roll.”
The bus will head toward Richmond for Friday’s state final at VCU, where Cave Spring won back-to-back Group AA Division 3 championships in 2009 and 2010 and lost in the final in 2012.
This group of Knights could be the fourth in school history to win the big trophy, starting with the 2002 Class AAA champions led by J.J. Redick.
Cave Spring’s 2018-19 season ended one step shy of a trip to the championship game with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Northside. Now they are looking to keep the title in Roanoke County.
“We got a glimpse of it,” Cagle said. “We knew that this year if we worked hard we could get right back.”
CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK (23-4)
Neff 4 0-4 9, Hoover 4 0-0 10, Strother 5 5-6 18, Hamrick 4 0-0 10, Ruhling 0 0-0 0, Helsley 0 0-0 0, Scott 2 0-0 6, Barr 0 0-0 0, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Yew 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-10 53.
CAVE SPRING (27-2)
Pendleton 5 2-2 13, Huffman 5 0-0 10, Cagle 5 0-1 10, Buster 1 4-4 6, Jasarevic 5 5-5 18, Duncan 1 0-0 2, Urgo 2 0-0 5, Bishop 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-12 64.
Central-Woodstock 7 19 7 10 — 53
Cave Spring 22 12 14 16 — 64
3-point goals — Central-Woodstock 10 (Strother 3, Scott 2, Hamrick 2, Hoover 2, Neff), Cave Spring 5 (Jasarevic 3, Urgo, Pendleton). Total fouls — Central-Woodstock 14, Cave Spring 8. Fouled out — none.
