Could you not watch just one free throw?
Cave Spring boys basketball coach Jacob Gruse could not bear to look Saturday night as Knights senior Adnan Jasarevic stood at the foul line with a chance to ice a victory over Northside in the Region 3D championship game at Hidden Valley High School.
Down on one knee and facing in the other direction, Gruse heard only cheers from the Cave Spring bleachers as Jasarevic made both shots with 2.3 seconds left to preserve a 63-59 victory over the Vikings.
“When I was at Dan River, we were 82-19 the last four years there, state runner-up, final four, two state final eights. … I stopped looking at free throws,” Gruse said. “I really haven’t changed it.
“It was good to me then, and it’s good to me now.”
Most of the rest of the game was pleasing to Gruse’s eye as Cave Spring (25-2) blew out to a 25-9 second-quarter lead and avenged a loss to Northside in the 2019 region final on the same floor.
The Knights will play Region C runner-up Liberty Christian in a VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal Friday at Roanoke College. Defending state champion Northside (19-8) will play Western Albemarle at a neutral site in the Charlottesville area.
“It feels great,” Cave Spring senior point guard Jalen Buster said. “Northside has been a great team for a long time. Just to beat them, it feels amazing.
“We’ve said from the get-go we wanted to win the district, the region and the state championship. That’s what we want to earn.”
Cave Spring banked an 88-77 regular-season victory over Northside in a December game where the margin once reached nearly 30 points.
The Knights appeared on the verge of another rout as Matt Cagle, Reed Pendleton and Jasarevic sparked the early 25-9 lead.
The River Ridge District champions’ first three baskets were well designed.
Cagle slipped a screen twice for layups, then Northside left the deadeye Pendleton open for a swished 3-pointer and a 7-2 lead.
Northside never gained the upper hand all night.
“You go into this game and it’s not likely you’re going to play perfect on defense, but you have to limit your mistakes,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “Unfortunately, we had three of our biggest ones right off the bat.
“The thing is we’ve been a really good starting team all year. It wasn’t expected.”
Cave Spring shot 60% from the field in the first half, but the Knights cooled and Northside had the lead down to 37-32 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jamison Foley.
Cave Spring kept the Vikings at an arm’s length until Foley hit two more 3-pointers in the span of 15 seconds to bring Northside within 60-59 with 9.3 seconds to play.
Buster made one of two free throws for a 61-59 lead and the crowd in the jam-packed gym rose on both sides as Northside ran the ball upcourt with a chance to tie or win.
Senior Trevor Johnson, who made three 3-pointers, pulled up behind the arc for another, but he never attempted the shot.
Cave Spring’s 6-foot-7 Matt Cagle closed out quickly and got a long arm in the way. Johnson was called for travelling as he attempted a last-ditch shot fake.
“I’ve been playing Trevor my whole life so I know the second he catches it he’s going to throw it up,” Cagle said. “I knew if I didn’t get my hand up he was going to get it off and if he saw a sight line he was making it.”
Cagle had one of his better offensive games with 14 points as Cave Spring put four players in double figures.
Pendleton led the way with 15, while Jasarervic added 14 and Buster scored 11 to go with a key assist to Parker Huffman for a dunk that put the Knights up 54-46 midway through the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Ariyon Journiette scored a game-high 19 points for Northside, while Foley finished with 17.
Buster got to the rim for all five of his field goals including a fullcourt drive for a layup for a 58-51 lead with 1:39 to play as the senior continued to trouble the Northside defense.
“We had problems in transition with Buster,” Pope said. “I thought he had a really super first half.”
Northside’s road to its first state championship included a semifinal win over Cave Spring,
Is another postseason matchup in the offing?
“I liked our guys coming back. I knew [Pope] would have a great team coming back,” Gruse said. “I was hoping it would be the two of us. Coach Pope and I are pretty good buddies.
“I like meeting him in this game when both of us still move on.”
NORTHSIDE (19-8)
Wooden 1 6-8 9, Foley 6 1-1 17, Grogan 1 0-0 2, Journiette 7 4-6 19, Slash 1 0-0 3, Gates 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Webb 0 0–0 0, K.Bishop 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-15 59.
CAVE SPRING (25-2)
Pendleton 6 0-1 15, Huffman 3 0-0 6, Cagle 7 0-0 14, Buster 5 1-2 11, Jasarevic 4 4-4 14, Duncan 0 1-2 1, Urgo 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 8-11 63.
Northside 7 17 15 20 — 59
Cave Spring 18 15 12 18 — 63
3-point goals — Northside 10 (Foley 4, Johnson 3, Slash, Journiette), Cave Spring 5 (Pendleton 3, Jasarevic 2). Total fouls — Northside 13, Cave Spring 11. Fouled out — Webb.
