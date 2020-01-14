Cave Spring was able to go into Salem’s gym and escape with its undefeated record intact.
Barely.
The Knights won an offensive battle 72-69 by taking a late lead and making four free throws in the last 24 seconds of the game on Tuesday. For a game that had a total of 12 free throws, the final shots mattered, but the action after a missed foul shot might have been more important.
Cave Spring (11-0, 4-0 River Ridge District) led by only one with 34 seconds to go when Lucas Duncan was fouled and sent to the line for a 1-and-1. Duncan missed his shot but Charlie Urgo chased the ball into the corner to secure the offensive rebound. Urgo was the next to go to the line and he made two free throws to give the Knights a three-point lead.
Knights guard Jalen Buster, who led all scorers with 26 points, said a game as close this comes down to little plays like Urgo’s offensive rebound.
“It’s the little things that win the basketball game,” Buster said. “Little things on defense. Little things on offense. Offensive rebounds, hustle plays. Everything matters in a game like this.”
Salem’s attempt to answer failed to fall and Duncan grabbed a rebound, finding Buster who made two more free throws to give the Knights their only five-point lead in the game with 8.6 seconds left.
“I had no doubt in my mind I was making both,” Buster said of his shots to ice the game.
Buster made four 3-pointers, two coming in the first quarter after Salem started fast and led by eight early.
Cave Spring made five of its seven 3-point attempts in the first half and shot 50% (9 of 18) for the game.
“In warm-ups I didn’t really hit shots. It was the first shot in the corner that got me going so I kept going with it,” Buster said. “I made a couple shots. It would go back and forth. They’re a great shooting team. We’re a great shooting team. It was a great match-up.”
Adnan Jasarevic had a solid night from the outside, scoring 16 points with four shots coming from deep. Parker Huffman scored 10 for Cave Spring.
Salem (8-4, 2-2) shot 41% from outside (7 for 17) but also found success driving the lane. Ethan English scored 23, mostly off the dribble. Alex Blanchard added 17 and Owyn Dawyot scored 14.
Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse was impressed with both teams.
“Both teams were playing great defense, to be honest. The shooters were making shots,” Gruse said. “When you’re playing great defense and people are making shots, that’s what the Roanoke Valley’s got to offer. That’s two really good teams with a bunch of high character kids who play really good basketball. I think a lot of college coaches need to take notice of both of these teams.”
Gruse was happy to see intensity that he said was lacking in the Knights’ win over Hidden Valley on Saturday. The intensity was evident by both teams in a game that had nine lead changes and 14 ties.
“If you tell me before we come in that the only lead we had is when the final buzzer went off, I’m good with that,” Gruse said.
Salem coach Kevin Garst said every close game is a chance to get better, although the outcome causes pain in the near term.
“Games against good opponents make you better. I don’t know exactly what that is right now, but we can grow from it and be better on the back side,” Garst said.
