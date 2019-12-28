Cave Spring junior guard Adnan Jasarevic threw the ball in the air as his team’s bench exploded in triumph.
Finally, finally, the Salem Spartans couldn’t catch them.
Cave Spring saw multiple double-digit leads disappear but ended up winning the game, outlasting Salem 71-67 in overtime to capture the K-Guard Holiday Classic championship at Salem Civic Center. No lead was safe, Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruse said, until the buzzer sounded.
“When that clock hit 0:00, I finally took a collective breath,” Gruse said, “and I think our fans, and our players and our program did the same thing.”
Cave Spring (8-0), the top-ranked team in Timesland, had a 10-point lead with less than five minutes left in regulation. Looking at the scoreboard at that point, Salem junior guard Ethan English had one thought.
“I was thinking, ‘Alex, I hope you come through,’ ” English said.
He was thinking of senior guard Alex Blanchard, and Blanchard didn’t disappoint.
Blanchard scored 10 points in the final four and a half minutes to lead the Spartans (5-3) to a 12-2 finish to regulation. Cave Spring didn’t have an answer for him during that stretch, as Blanchard scored in the lane, from the foul line and from long distance.
Blanchard finished with a game-high 25 points, 19 of which came in the second half and overtime.
But in overtime, the Knights finally vanquished the Spartans behind key baskets from junior guard Reed Pendleton and all-around play from senior guard Lucas Duncan. Duncan had multiple layups in the extra frame and played hard-nosed defense on Blanchard.
After Salem cut the lead to just two points in the final minute of overtime, Duncan found Pendleton in transition for a layup to double the lead with around 30 seconds left.
Pendleton, who led the Knights with 23 points, said he and his teammates remained confident even as the Spartans kept coming back.
“When I hit that shot, I knew that was game,” Pendleton said. “I knew that we had won. We had confidence. We knew we were going to come out on top the whole time.”
Gruse said Cave Spring has been in the finals of the K-Guard Holiday Classic six times and this is the first time the team has won. The three-day event wasn’t easy, especially with the final game going to overtime, but Gruse gave players on both teams credit for their tenacity.
“That’s the way a championship game should be,” Gruse said.
The hectic end of regulation wasn’t the only time the Spartans quickly erased a 10-point deficit. Behind a couple long 3-pointers from Jasarevic and a high-tempo approach, the Knights led 25-15 near the end of the first quarter. Salem answered with a vengeance, scoring 10 straight points to tie it.
The Spartans then took the lead late in the second quarter, fueled by timely 3-point shooting and an array of slashing, spinning layups from English, who finished with 21 points. The teams traded the lead in the final minutes before halftime, with Salem leading 39-36 at the break.
Neither team found much of a rhythm offensively in the third quarter. Salem went the first 4:59 without scoring and scored only five points in the quarter. Fortunately for the Spartans, Cave Spring didn’t fare much better, scoring 13 points in the frame to take a five-point lead into the dramatic fourth quarter.
As his team’s fans playfully yelled down to him after the game, Gruse couldn’t help but smile as he looked toward the Salem locker room.
“We’ve got to play them two more times,” Gruse said. “Those two more times will probably be just like this, because these are two really good competitive teams.”
CAVE SPRING (8-0)
Buster 1 0-0 3, Duncan 6 0-0 12, Jasarevic 4 0-0 12, Cooper 0 1-2 1, Pendleton 7 6-6 23, Huffman 6 0-0 12, Cagle 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 7-8 71.
SALEM (5-3)
Blanchard 8 8-9 25, English 10 1-4 21, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Blankenship 1 1-2 3, Owen 1 0-0 3, Dawyot 5 0-0 13. Totals 26 10-15 67.
Cave Spring 25 11 13 11 11 — 71
Salem 19 20 5 16 7 — 67
3-point goals — Cave Spring, 8 (Jasarevic 4, Pendleton 3, Buster 1), Salem 6 (Dawyot 3, Blanchard 2, Owen 1). Total fouls — Cave Spring 13, Salem 13.
