Several Hidden Valley basketball players showed up at North Cross on Tuesday to watch former teammates Ryan Holiday and K.J. Stuart.
Playing one mile from their former campus, the two ex-Titans had a happy homecoming.
Holiday poured in 29 points and Stuart made a crucial bucket in overtime to lead Carlisle to a 70-64 VIC Division II victory that gave the Chiefs a regular-season sweep over the Raiders.
Stuart enjoyed seeing familiar faces in the stands.
“We’re all still friends,” he said. “We told them to come support us and they did so it’s all still love for us.”
Stuart scored the game’s biggest basket, beating his defender and blowing past another for a layup that gave Carlisle (6-8, 4-2) a 66-61 lead with just over a minute to play.
“I knew their player had four fouls,” Stuart said. “I just wanted to drive him, maybe get that fifth foul. I ended up getting a layup.”
Holiday handled things from there, bagging four free throws in the final 39.6 seconds to ice the win.
Holiday went 8 for 8 from the stripe as Carlisle finished 13 of 14.
“My percentage has been a little low this year compared to last year,” he said. “I’m going to get that back up.”
North Cross (5-3, 3-2) was possibly one free throw from winning the game in regulation as James Jackson attempted to finish off a three-point play with the score tied at 56 with 5.2 seconds left.
The 6-foot-3 junior — who scored the Raiders’ first 10 points of the game — missed the shot and the game went to OT.
“I was just hoping he wasn’t going to make it,” Stuart said.
Jackson scored a team-high 18 points on a night when North Cross struggled to put the ball in the hole.
The Raiders were 5 for 27 from the field in the middle two periods and they made just 7 of 16 free throws in their first game since Dec. 21.
“It was one of his better games this year,” North Cross coach Shannon Taylor said. “He attacked the rim, He can shoot it too, but he’s much better for us driving. I’ve got a lot of guys who think they can shoot the ‘3.’ ”
North Cross took a 22-18 lead into the second quarter but Carlisle forced four consecutive turnovers that led to a 9-0 run and the Raiders never held the upper hand the remainder of regulation.”
“Carlisle hasn’t really pressed in the past so I didn’t go over our press break as much as I wanted to,” Taylor said. “I thought we could get through it.
“We haven’t played since the [540 FlyCodes] Classic. We used to play the Northside tournament and the Chance Harman but we didn’t get invited back to those.”
North Cross took a 58-56 lead to open the overtime period on a drive by Michael Mack, who scored 17 points.
However, Carlisle got two big post buckets from Trey Carter and a steal and layup by Holiday for a 62-58 lead.
“I kind of anticipated it,” Holiday said. “I just went for it, gambled and I got it.”
Stuart soon followed with his big drive and Carlisle headed back to Martinsville with the sweep.
Holiday and Stuart did a lot more than just go along for the ride.
“They’ve fit in very well,” Carlisle coach Brandon Smith said. “They bring a lot of defensive intensity and also experience.”
