What does Wyatt Early have in his wallet?
Probably a charge card.
The William Byrd senior drew an unheard of six charging violations on Franklin County ball handlers Tuesday night as the Terriers put the clamps on the visiting Eagles for a 63-53 victory in the first round of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament.
Defense was the key for Byrd (8-15) and Early was at the front end, at least judging by the number of times his backside hit the floor after contact from Franklin County players driving in the paint.
“William Byrd is just a physicality school,” Early explained. “We all stay physical. It’s just part of the job. Coming off the bench, I’m physical.”
The Terriers did the job on Franklin County’s two leading scorers on the season: point guard Kalik Witcher and wing guard Hunter Cannaday.
Both were held scoreless from the field with Witcher scoring nine points and Cannaday just two.
“We’ve played them three times, we know them pretty well,” Byrd coach Josh Cunningham said. “That’s been a key.”
Byrd started fast, jumping to a lead of 23-12 on the way to a 35-19 halftime advantage.
Five different Terriers scored early in the second half as Byrd opened its biggest lead at 50-27 with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
All nine Terriers who played hit the scoring column with Jeffery Williams hitting 14 points and Tyler Martin finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
“We’ve been really building our depth throughout the year and I think that showed,” Cunningham said. “A bunch of guys off the bench really gave us some good minutes on top of some starters also playing to their potential.
“Through three quarters, we were really rolling.”
Franklin County (7-16) made things interesting in the fourth period.
Tyshaun Zeigler and Witcher led a rally that cut the lead to 58-53 with 1:10 to play.
However, Williams and Trevor Ruble each hit two free throws to ice the win and send Byrd to a semifinal matchup Friday against William Fleming at Staunton River High School.
The Eagles played a small lineup as starting center Richard Law is out with a knee injury.
“These kids keep playing hard,” Franklin County coach Tom Hering said. “They don’t always make the best decisions sometimes, but I know one thing, they’re going to play hard.”
Franklin County will not play again until Feb. 24 in the first round of the Region 6A tournament, likey with a trip to Thomas Dale.
Despite the early ouster from the Blue Ridge tournament, the Eagles need just to wins to reach a VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal.
Franklin County will no doubt still hear echoes of the officials’ whistles, signalling another charging violation.
“I’ve never seen six charges in a game,” Cunningham said. “When it’s close, most of the time it’s a block. But if they’re calling them and you’re willing to take that hit … that was big.”
