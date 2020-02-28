RINER — Auburn had been preparing for a moment like it faced on Friday night all season. When the time came, the Eagles responded.
Auburn broke open a tight game in the final minutes as the Eagles ended the contest on a 14-2 run and pulled away for a 54-43 win over Narrows in a Region 1C semifinal inside a packed Auburn High School gym.
With the victory, Auburn (20-5) earned a spot in the Class 1 state quarterfinals and advanced to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. region final against Parry McCluer at George Wythe High School.
Midway through the third quarter, Narrows (17-7) looked to be in control when the Green Wave’s Dustin Wiley knocked down a 3-pointer, giving the visitors their largest lead of the night at 34-28 with 5:45 left in the period.
Auburn coach Terry Millirons, however, was confident his squad could rebound, leaning off past experiences from the regular season.
“We’ve played such a tough schedule out of district to prepare for this. We’re used to playing in that type of game and I knew we would eventually rise,” Millirons said. “It was ugly at the beginning, but we got in a groove.”
The Eagles cut the deficit to 37-34 by the end of the third quarter, but the Green Wave kept up the fight, taking their last lead of the night at 41-40 on a Logan Conley layup with 5:16 left in the game.
The Green Wave’s fortunes, though, would turn sour just a little over a minute later when Conley, who was Narrows’ leading scorer with 12 points, went down with an apparent left knee injury.
At the time of Conley’s injury, the Green Wave had the slim one-point lead, but even though the senior returned to the contest, Narrows never regained the lead it lost while Conley was out being checked by trainers.
“If Logan doesn’t get hurt, we win that ballgame,” Narrows coach Patrick Bailey said.
Seconds after Conley went down, Auburn center Daniel Brotherton converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give Auburn a 43-41 lead with 3:47 left.
From there, sophomore guard Ethan Millirons sealed the game, scoring nine of his game-high 24 points in the final three minutes. During that stretch, Millirons went 6 for 7 from the foul line .
Like his father and coach, the younger Millirons believes the challenges from earlier in the season helped the Eagles handle the pressure-packed moments on Friday night.
“We played some tough games early, and that helps when you’re coming down the line,” Ethan said.
For the first two quarters, neither team held a lead larger than six points, and after Narrows’ Adam Frame scored on a driving layup with just two seconds left in the half, the teams went into the break tied at 25.
“We knew we just had to go out and make the easy shots we missed in the first half,” Ethan Millirons said of the Eagles’ mood at halftime.
Along with Millirons’ 24 points, Brotherton also finished in double figures for the Eagles with 10 points — six of those came in the final quarter.
Narrows saw a nine-game winning streak end. That streak included a victory over Parry McCluer in the Pioneer District tournament final.
“I knew my kids were going to fight. We expected to come over here and win,” Bailey said. “Our guys bought in and were locked in.”
Bailey said the extent of Conley’s injury was unknown, but the knee was swelling up after the game.
