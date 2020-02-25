CHARLOTTESVILLE – Shakara Anderson put William Fleming’s girls basketball team on her back and willed them to victory in the Region 5D semifinals.
The junior scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the final two quarters, including seven straight during her teams’ response to the Patriots’ outburst to begin the second half en route to a 52-43 victory over the Patriots.
After a 3-pointer from Jermiya Ollie tied the game at 28 heading into the fourth, the Colonels appeared provided a clutch effort from the foul line in the final frame, connecting on 15 of 20 opportunities at the charity stripe to secure the win and a state tournament berth.
“We hit our free throws, which helped maintain the lead,” Colonels head coach Richard Wilson said. “And we made a little switch on defense that was able to get a little active and made them speed up just a little bit. Then like I say, shots started falling.”
William Fleming continued to ride the momentum established when the fourth quarter began, scoring nine of the first 11 points in the frame.
Albemarle managed to battle back to within two points but was unable to draw any closer before resorting to fouling on defense as time ran off the clock. William Fleming will face Patrick Henry on Friday in the regional championship game.
“Every team has goals and things of that nature, expectations and whatever,” Wilson said. “We knew if we can focus on the defensive side and if our defense can help create offense, we felt like we would have a good chance to qualify for the region championship.”
Early in the second quarter, Albemarle went on an 8-0 run sparked by gritty defense and an aggressive offensive attack to take their first lead of the game. Constantly attacking the center of the Colonels’ defense earned the Patriots multiple trips to the charity stripe, where Albemarle scored six of the eight points during the stretch.
A 3-pointer from Anderson ended the scoreless drought for the Colonels but Amaya Pendleton gave Albemarle 15-14 advantage at the halftime following a trip to the foul line before the break.
The Patriots continued their dominance following intermission with a 13-2 run to start the quarter that included six points from Sylvie Jackson, all from the post, and a 3-pointer from Erin Strider to round out the scoring before the Colonels stormed back and ended the Patriots’ season one win shy of a state tournament berth.
“A class like this, girls have known each other for so many years and they have played for so long, probably over a decade together because they started out so young,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “What’s happening in that locker room right now, the tears are super genuine, it’s super raw. They really, really care for each other.”
Patriots top Fleming boys
CHARLOTTESVILLE — William Fleming went back and forth with Albemarle all night in their Region 5D semifinal.
It was the Patriots who found recipe for success on Tuesday night in a 51-47 victory, clinching a spot in the region finals — as well as a spot in the Class 5 quarterfinals.
Albemarle will visit Patrick Henry on Friday to determine the region champion.
Albemarle’s defense allowed just four made field goals in the final eight minutes of action. The Patriots had six different offensive scorers in the same span to secure the victory and a berth in the Class 5 state tournament.
With the game tied at 37 at the end of the third quarter, William Fleming began the scoring to open the fourth. Albemarle immediately responded with seven straight points, starting with a 3-pointer from Chris Woods to put the Patriots ahead. Cam Johnson stole the ball away from one of the Colonels’ guards and raced to the end of the court for an easy lay in for the Patriots.
After falling behind by five points, William Fleming battled back to cut the deficit to 46-45 following a trey from Yani Turner. Both teams traded scores on each of their next possessions.
Albemarle’s Dasaun Taylor went to the foul line with 36 seconds left after being fouled on a drive to the basket. The senior connected on both shot attempts from the charity stripe and extended the Patriots’ lead to three points.
The Albemarle defense forced the Colonels to take a long field goal attempt on their ensuing offensive possession that clanged off the back of the rim. Moments later, William Fleming missed on another opportunity to trim the margin at the free throw line.
With time dwindling, the Colonels were forced to foul and send Hornsby to the line. The junior extended the lead to four points with just over a second remaining to put the game out of reach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.