Thursday night’s boys basketball game between visiting William Fleming and Patrick Henry attracted a crowd that was SRO.
Sardine Room Only.
Spectators jammed every crevice at PH to see the first of three games in 2019-20 between the two Roanoke city rivals.
They saw one player wear three different jerseys in the first half.
They saw the principal of each school take a pie in the face at halftime as part of a charity fundraiser.
And they saw a senior who was cut from William Fleming’s team last year help the Colonels take Round 1 in the city series with a 72-67 overtime victory over the Patriots.
Fleming (2-1) entered the game with little fanfare after scoring just 35 points Tuesday in a homecourt loss to Albemarle.
“I told the guys in practice, ‘If you continue to work hard, good things are going to happen,’" Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “They had a great practice yesterday. I told them, ‘I feel good about this game.’
“It was a good team win.”
Heroes abounded for Fleming.
Guard Donovan St. Juste scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime.
Forward C.J. Goode had 15 points including a huge stickback for a 66-62 lead with a minute left in overtime
Center Dashaun Grogan added 11 points, punctuated by a difficult layup in the OT.
Then there was senior Alexander Fuller, whose determination was evidenced by the fact he came out for his senior year after failing to make the squad in 2018-19.
Fuller scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and the OT.
“It felt good to be on the team again, to be another role player for the team,” Fuller said. “I had a lot of people supporting me, telling me to come back. In the tryouts, they saw how much talent I had.”
PH (3-1) experienced Fuller’s hunger first-hand when he stood at the free-throw line as Fleming led 67-63 with 28.5 seconds to play.
The reserve forward made the first shot but missed the second. Somehow, he beat four PH players on the lane to the rebound and converted the bucket for a 70-63 lead.
“They had nobody on the lane. We had four people, and the shooter got the rebound,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “That’s just … we just did not match their physical play.”
PH was minus center Mitch Burns, who was sidelined with an injury. Wing guard Jalen Cook and center Jalen Crump fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Guard Jamonte Smith, who had to change jerseys twice in the first half because of a bloody nose, scored a game-high 30 points and helped the Patriots overcome a 58-53 deficit in the final minute of regulation.
Cook and Alex Faulkner each had 11 points for PH while Crump scored 10.
The mood in the PH locker room was very somber.
“They came out and were really physical with us, and I don’t think we ever matched it,” Esworthy said.
Smith had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Fleming denied the Roanoke Catholic transfer a lane to the basket and he fired a long 3-pointer.
Faulkner tried an off-balance stickback that appeared to beat the horn, but it fell off the rim.
Esworthy was not pleased with the final possession.
“We wanted to attack the rim,” he said. “Double bonus, two shots, they’re calling it tight. The last thing we wanted to do was shoot it.”
The PH coach will seek more offensive balance when the Patriots return to the court next week at E.C. Glass
“We’ve got to be able to share the ball,” Esworthy said. “We’ve got a really good shooter in Alex Faulkner, and he didn’t get enough shots tonight.”
Fleming has the bragging rights until the next installment in the Lea's Winter Classic at the Berglund Center in January.
In a very intense atmosphere that saw one of the officials lecture both teams at halftime, Fleming kept its cool when it counted.
“We just listened to Coach, he said just play ball,” Goode said. “The refs came in and talked to us. As a team, we just decided not to get any [technicals].”
What Fleming did get was offensive rebounds, plenty of them.
“Coach emphasized going to the glass,” Goode said. “That’s what he told me to do, just go get rebounds. I told everybody if we crashed, we could win the game. We just happened to pull it out.”
