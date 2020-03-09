ALL GAMES TUESDAY
BOYS
CLASS 5
Norview (23-3) vs. Patrick Henry (22-4)
At William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.
Norview Pilots (coach, Ricardo Foster): Defensive-minded team from Norfolk has held 13 opponents to fewer than 50 points. …. All three losses were close: Churchland (45-44), Maury (61-59) and Green Run (62-59) with latter coming in Region 5A championship game. … Defeated Henrico 61-50 on the road in state quarterfinal. … Lost to Henrico 78-64 in Group 5A state final in 2015 under former coach Jonathan Wilson. … Lefty Jaylani Darden (6-3, jr.) is the top player, a threat to drive, shoot from the perimeter or rebound. … Jamaal Madison (6-1, sr.) is a dangerous shooter on a team that starts four seniors. … Norview presses the entire game and mixes its defenses constantly as the Pilots try to turn the game into a track meet.
Patrick Henry Patriots (coach, Jack Esworthy): First state semifinal since 2010 when PH lost to Petersburg in very physical game at VCU. … Advanced with 53-42 quarterfinal win over Riverside at Fleming after trailing at halftime. … Has won 19 of last 20 games with only loss to Cave Spring in River Ridge District tournament final. … Had successive December losses to Fleming (72-67, OT), Harrisonburg (57-54, OT) and E.C. Glass (49-44). … Starts four seniors -- 6-1 Jalen Cook, 6-4 Jalen Crump, 6-0 Dre Palmer and 6-7 Mitch Burns -- along with leading scorer Jamonte Smith (5-11, jr., 21 ppg.). … Cook, Crump and Smith have all transferred in to the PH program in the last two years. … Have played all region and state tournament games in Roanoke.
State final: Winner plays Green Run or Potomac Falls at VCU's Siegel Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 3
Central-Woodstock (23-3) vs. Cave Spring (26-2)
At Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Central-Woodstock Falcons (coach Jeff Whittle): Moved up from Class 2 this year … Lost to R.E. Lee-Staunton in 2018 state semifinal. … Defeated Armstrong 47-37 in Region 3B final and stopped Petersburg 46-45 in state quarterfinal. … Losses to George Mason (51-46), Warren County (72-69) and William Monroe (58-53). … Dominic Strother (6-8, jr., 22.2 ppg., 9.0 rpg., 1.7 bpg.) missed one of the three losses with an illness. … Team has nine seniors including 6-5 Kelan Hoover (9.7 ppg., 7.6 rpg, 39 percent 3-pointers), 6-2 Alex Neff (11.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg.) and point guard Dylan Hamrick (9.2 ppg., 3.8 apg.). … Whittle played in two Group A tournaments for Strasburg High. … Central produced Division I standouts Kenny Lambiotte and Walker Lambiotte in the 1980s.
Cave Spring Knights (coach, Jacob Gruse): Set single-season school record with 26th victory Friday with 65-52 quarterfinal win over Liberty Christian at Roanoke College. … Five seniors are in rotation of seven players. … Starters all year have been PG Jalen Buster (6-1, sr.), WG Reed Pendleton (6-2, jr.), WG Adnan Jasarevic (6-2, sr.), PF Parker Huffman (6-8, sr.) and C Matt Cagle (6-8, sr.). … Top reserve Lucas Duncan (6-2, sr.) started on Senior Night. … Only two losses were in regular season to Patrick Henry. … Won River Ridge District and Region 3D tournaments. … Reached Class 3 semifinal in 2019 before losing to eventual state champ Northside. … Won K-Guard Classic at Salem Civic Center in December with three victories.
State final: Winner plays Lakeland or Western Albemarle at VCU's Siegel Center at 8 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 2
Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3)
At Radford Univ., 6 p.m.
Gate City Blue Devils (coach, Scott Vermillion): Coming to Timesland for third straight year. … Stopped Radford 67-48 at RU's Dedmon Center in 2018, en route to school's first boys basketball state title. … Lost to Radford 79-65 in semifinal last year at Pulaski County. … SG Bradley Dean (6-2, sr.) is program's third player in three years to top 2,000 career points, following Division I college standouts Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Zac Ervin (Elon). …F Jonathan Sallee (6-4, sr.) and David George (6-5, sr.) have been three-year players. … Defeated Central-Wise four times to run all-time record against Warriors to 23-0. … All five losses are to out-of-state teams including two to Florida schools at Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
Radford Bobcats (coach, Rick Cormany): Moving from Class 1 back up to Class 2 has not slowed program down at all. … Reached Class 2 semifinal in 2018 and won program's seventh championship and sixth under Cormany last year by routing East Rockingham 74-50. … Advanced with 58-52 overtime win over Central-Wise in Friday quarterfinal at Roanoke College. … Guard Cam Cormany (6-1, jr., 21.0 ppg., 110 3-pointers) scored 27 points in quarterfinal. … Other starters are PG Nate Wesley (5-11, soph., 4.5 ppg., 4.3 apg.), WG Jackson McManus (5-11, jr., 8.8 ppg.), SF Alex Kanipe (6-1, jr., 13.8 ppg.) and C Jon Woods (6-4, sr., 5.5 ppg., 6.2 rpg.). … Returning starter P.J. Prioleau missed the entire season after a knee injury in preseason football.
State final: Winner plays John Marshall or East Rockingham at VCU's Siegel Center at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS 1
Auburn (21-7) vs. Grundy (23-3)
At Riverview Elem./M.S., 7 p.m.
Auburn Eagles (coach, Terry Millirons): Have won 13 of the last 14 games with lone loss 44-42 to Parry McCluer in Region 1C final. … Advanced with 57-47 quarterfinal win over Eastside at UVa-Wise on Saturday. … Will return deep into Southwest Virginia for semifinal. … Carson Perkins is young team's lone senior. … Each team's star is the son of the team's head coach. … Ethan Millirons (5-11, soph., 22.2 ppg.) already has topped 1,000 career points). … Other starters are frontcourt players Michael Royal (6-3, jr.), Daniel Brotherton (6-3, jr.) and Rusty Marshall (6-0, jr.) and guard Reed Underwood (6-0, jr.). … Terry Millirons' wife, Sherry, coached Auburn to the Class 1 state volleyball championship in November.
Grundy Golden Wave (Brian Looney): Grundy's head coach is an optometrist, and Grundy has its sights set on the school's first boys basketball title. … Known for wrestling, Grundy is in the state tournament for just the third time and only the second time since 1946. … Golden Wave lost in 1999 state quarterfinal at Salem. … Losses to Lee (55-54), Richlands (75-68) and Eastside (43-42 in Region 1D final). … Edged Parry McCluer 49-46 in state quarterfinal Friday at Rockbridge County. … Cade Looney (6-8, jr., 23.0 ppg., 12 rpg., 4 bpg.) already is the school's career scoring leader with more than 1,600 points. … The other four starters are seniors including PG Jake McCoy (11 ppg., 7 apg.) and 6-5 Corey Keene (13 ppg., 7 rpg.).
State final: Winner plays Mathews or Colonial Beach at VCU's Siegel Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS
CLASS 5
Highland Springs (23-2) vs. Patrick Henry (22-5)
At William Fleming H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Highland Springs Springers (coach, Franklin Harris): Richmond-area team making second trip this season to Roanoke. … Played in Patrick Henry holiday event in December and defeated PH 63-49 and William Fleming 67-43. … Led by Region 5B player of the year Sydney Boone (5-7, jr.). … Other standouts include Iyanna Rogers (6-2, jr.), Kiaa Boyd (5-7, jr.), Na'liah Williams (5-9, jr.) and Kymaya Williams (5-11, soph.). … Losses to Western Branch (60-57) and Lake Taylor (58-49). … Has 12-game win streak after 59-55 overtime victory over Norview in quarterfinal. … Lost to Princess Anne 74-33 in 2019 state semifinal. … Group 5A state runner-up to Princess Anne in 2014, '16 and '17.
Patrick Henry Patriots (coach, Mike Hedrick): Program has undergone a complete turnaround in Hedrick's three seasons, reaching state tournament each year. … Friday's 57-51 quarterfinal win over Briar Woods at William Fleming was landmark moment for PH, which is in state semifinal for the first time in program history. … Junior forward Savannah Derey (5-11, jr., 14.8 ppg., 9.6 rpg.) was the Region 5D player of the year. … Derey scored her 1,000th career point Friday. … Center Mo Wright (11.6 ppg., 7.5 rpg.) and G Shelby Fiddler (13.2 ppg, 4.3 apg.) also made first-team all-region. … Riding nine-game win streak. … PH is 2-0 this season on Fleming's court. … Hedrick's coaching staff includes PH football coach Alan Fiddler.
State final: Winner plays Princess Anne or Woodgrove at VCU's Siegel Center at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 3
Booker T. Washington (19-10) vs. Lord Botetourt (24-3)
At Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.
Booker T. Washington Mighty Bookers (coach, Vincent Bryant): Norfolk school is playing in girls state tournament for the first time. … Was No. 5 seed in Region 3A before upsetting top-seeded Hopewell 48-46 in the semifinals on a late layup by Jacq'ema Britt. … Advanced with 48-45 road win over George Mason in quarterfinals. … Played very difficult schedule. … Lost twice to Class 5 quarterfinalist Norview by 43 points. … Also had losses by 43 and 36 points to 2019 Class 4 state champ Lake Taylor. … Fell to Lakeland 52-39 in Region 3A final. … School is alma of former Virginia Tech football star and NFL legend Bruce Smith, who led Booker T. to the boys state final four in 1981.
Lord Botetourt Cavaliers (coach, Renee Favaro): Reached state semifinal for third year in a row. … Defeated Hopewell 53-45 to win 2018 Class 3 championship. … Lost to eventual champion Spotswood 47-42 in 2019 semifinal. … Advanced with 63-30 win over Turner Ashby on Friday at Roanoke College. … Senior Miette Veldman (5-11, sr., 22.9 ppg., 13.4 rpg) is school's career scoring and rebounding leader. … Other starters are G Kenleigh Gunter (5-5, sr.), SG Meredith Wells (5-6, sr.) and Taylor Robertson (6-0, sr.) and PG Briana Myers (5-2, jr.). … Losses to Patrick Henry (63-50), Abingdon (58-44) and William Fleming (48-45). … Favaro is first-year coach who was assistant under Chuck Pound, who won more than 400 games in his career.
State final: Winner plays Spotswood or Lakeland at VCU's Siegel Center at 6 p.m. Friday.
