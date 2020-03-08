The Virginia High School League state basketball tournament includes names such as Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Lord Botetourt, Radford and Auburn.
Other players will have the floor Monday, three days before the VHSL championship games begin Thursday afternoon at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
The VHSL will join 50 other high school associations on a nationwide conference call along with officials from VCU and the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta to discuss the potential impact on sports organizations of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in an interview Friday that no plans had been made to alter the schedule or the access of spectators to the 12 boys and girls basketball state championships slated for March 12-14 at VCU's Siegel Center.
"We have had discussions with the folks at the Siegel Center," Haun said Friday afternoon. "They've had a couple meetings. At this point they are not disallowing gatherings such as basketball games. They haven't closed down any of that type of stuff. They're keeping an eye on it.
"I've also spoken with the Virginia Department of Health. At this point, they haven't told us that we can't do anything."
Two positive cases of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 3,800 fatalities worldwide, have been identified in Virginia since Haun's interview.
The VHSL director is anxious to hear an update on the 4 p.m. conference call from Dr. Ian Williams, the chief of the CDC's Outbreak Response and Prevention Branch.
"I'm gathering by Monday morning, [the situation] could possibly change quickly," Haun said.
"We're really going to have to play it day by day. Getting some information from these folks Monday will help guide us where we're going, but people need to stay tuned and pay attention."
Haun said the VHSL would consider multiple emergency legislative alternatives to a normal schedule of championship games, including moving the finals to various high schools or other smaller gymnasiums if VCU is deemed unsafe.
"If we were allowed to play at smaller venues with smaller crowds and not play at a big place like VCU … that would certainly be my recommendation to go that route," Haun said.
"We'll do whatever is necessary because safety is always the No. 1 thing."
VHSL associate director Tom Dolan, who is primarily responsible for running the League's basketball championships, said Friday he does not believe the state finals at VCU will be affected.
However, Dolan said he is very concerned that the spread of the coronavirus could significantly affect the regular-season and postseason games for the VHSL's spring sports — baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, track and field and tennis.
The NCAA held first- and second-round Division III men's basketball tournament games at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore Friday and Saturday without allowing spectators in the gym.
Haun said he does not for see any changes to VHSL state semifinal games Tuesday, which are scheduled for multiple sites throughout Virginia including Salem Civic Center, Radford University and William Fleming High School.
"Right now we're anticipating Tuesday's games to happen where they're supposed to be played," he said. "But it just depends on how quickly things [changed] over the weekend and what we hear on Monday.
"We've known this was a possibility. We didn't think we'd have to [adjust], but it's moved pretty quickly in the last couple days."
