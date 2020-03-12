The VHSL has canceled the state basketball tournament finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday, including games involving Lord Botetourt's girls and Cave Spring's boys.
Both the Cavaliers and Knights will be declared co-champions in Class 3, according to a VHSL release sent out on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday's games, including the Class 1 boys 8 p.m. final between Auburn and Mathews is currently still scheduled to be played.
Earlier in the day, the league had said its Class 6, 5, 4 and 3 boys and girls basketball state championships Friday and Saturday in Richmond with a limited number of spectators allowed to attend the games.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL executive director Billy Haun said. "While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Lord Botetourt was scheduled to play Spotswood in Friday’s Class 3 girls final at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cave Spring was slated to meet Lakeland in the Class 3 boys final at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Class 2 and Class 1 championship games — which began at 12:30 p.m. — are scheduled to proceed without restricted access.
The only people that were to be allowed to attend the Friday and Saturday games were parents and siblings of players; parents, spouses and children of coaches; school administrators; tournament personnel and credentialed media.
The VHSL decision is a response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) that has caused many sports organizations to alter its schedules or spectator access.
The NBA on Wednesday suspended its regular season.
By Thursday afternoon, 13 Division I men's basketball tournaments had been canceled, including the ACC, which on Wednesday had announced it would allow limited access to its men’s basketball tournament.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, our decision is based on discussion we have had on how COVID-19 is progressing in the Commonwealth," Haun said on Thursday morning before the weekend games were canceled. We feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Before the final decision to cancel was made, Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said he had discussed the potential scenario of cancellation with first-year head coach Renee Favaro.
“I told her: ‘You may be declared co-champs if they don’t let you play,’" Pound said. “Her comment was, ‘I’d rather play and get beat than not play the game.’"
The VHSL has not said whether it has a policy on refunding tickets to the games that were purchased on line.
The impact of the coronavirus on the sports world is a fluid situation.
Pound has been involved in high school sports for three decades and has never experienced anything close to Thursday’s decision by the VHSL.
“I read lots of SEAL-team, FBI, CIA fiction novels,” he said. “Part of it sometimes will be about biological warfare. So OK, did somebody plant this somewhere? Is it man-made?
“I don’t really think that but because I read those but ….”
