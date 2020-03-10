The Virginia High School League announced Tuesday in news release that its boys and girls state basketball tournament this week will be played as scheduled as officials continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
VHSL officials participated in a nationwide conference call with the Centers for Disease Control on Monday.
Boys and girls quarterfinals are scheduled Tuesday throughout the state including the following games:
Girls — Highland Springs vs. Patrick Henry, at William Fleming H.S., 6 p.m.
Boys — Norview vs.Patrick Henry, at William Fleming H.S., 8 p.m.
Girls — Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington, at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.
Boys — Cave Spring vs. Central-Woodstock, at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Boys — Radford vs. Gate City, at Radford University, 6 p.m.
Boys — Auburn vs. Grundy, at Riverview Elementary/Middle School, Grundy, 7 p.m.
State championship games are scheduled Thursday-Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond.
The VHSL news release is below:
As more information is released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our country and commonwealth, the VHSL is staying abreast of the latest information and will continue to monitor the situation regarding our state basketball tournament plans, but at this time all tournament games currently scheduled will proceed as planned, VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun has announced.
“Safety for our teams, students, and fans, whether it’s due to inclement weather or a public health issue, is first and foremost our priority. We will continue to monitor the situation this week, but as of today, we will continue our state tournament as scheduled,” Haun said.
Just as with other illnesses, the VHSL is asking fans; participating coaches and students, and tournament officials and staff to do their parts in helping prevent the spread of illnesses. The CDC recommends these everyday preventative steps:
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Stay home when you are sick;
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
“We are committed to the health and safety of all those affiliated with our tournaments and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide any updates as needed,” Haun said.
