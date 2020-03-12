Lord Botetourt’s girls, Cave Spring’s boys and Auburn's boys basketball teams are 2019-20 state champions.
However, there is a very hollow ring to the accomplishment.
The Virginia High School League on Thursday cancelled its Class 6, 5, 4 and 3 boys and girls state championship games scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Richmond because of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Then, after the Class 2 state title games were played on Thursday afternoon, the League decided it was time to pull the plug completely and canceled the Class 1 girls (Surry County vs. Honaker) and boys (Auburn vs. Mathews) title games
The VHSL has declared the six finalists in each of those classifications co-champions.
Players from Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring were hit hard by the news, which came down at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.
“Awful,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said of his players’ reaction. “They’re absolutely devastated right now.”
Earlier Thursday, the VHSL announced that the Friday and Saturday state finals would be played, with spectator access to Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center would be limited to immediate family members of players and coaches and essential tournament personnel and media.
As sports cancellations unfolded throughout the day across the country, including the loss of the ACC tournament, VHSL officials made the decision to cancel the Friday and Saturday games.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Lord Botetourt was scheduled to play 2019 girls champion Spotswood in Friday’s Class 3 girls final at 6 p.m.
Cave Spring, which broke a single-season school record with 27 victories this season, was slated to meet Lakeland in the boys final at 8 p.m. Friday at VCU.
The Knights were just about to board the bus for the trip to Richmond when the news broke.
Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring each featured four seniors in its starting lineup.
First-year Botetourt coach Renee Favaro huddled with her seniors after giving the news to the entire team.
“The rest of the team already left,” Favaro said. “They’re staying behind to wipe their tears.”
Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said Favaro told him earlier in the day that she would rather take a loss in the championship game than see the final cancelled.
Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring won quarterfinal and semifinal games to reach the championship, but those games were played at Roanoke College and Salem Civic Center.
“We just wanted to know and we wanted the experience, the whole state experience,” Favaro said. “I think that was taken away this morning anyway, but now it’s all gone.”
The Cavaliers had planned to leave for Richmond on Friday morning.
Favaro said the team still planned to practice at the school Thursday afternoon.
“The girls have decided they want to practice today anyway,” she said. “We’re going to have one final hoorah at practice.”
The VHSL has not said whether it has a policy on refunding tickets to the games that were purchased on line.
Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt players will be fitted for championship rings, but the thrill will not be the same as the Cavaliers had after their 2018 Class 3 title or what past Knights teams experienced in 2002, 2009 and 2010.
“They were like, ‘Are we still going to get rings?’ “ Favaro said. “I was like, ‘Yeah.’ They said, ‘We’d rather just play.’"
Favaro said she thinks the disappointment of the cancellation might be mitigated somewhat as the gravity of the international health crises comes more into focus.
“Something we’ve said all season is things are bigger than basketball,” she said. “This probably one of those things.
“Maybe in years to come we’ll be able to look back on it and laugh, but right now it’s more tears.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.