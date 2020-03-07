"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."
Patrick Henry girls basketball coach Mike Hedrick and his counterpart at Highland Springs — Franklin Harris — are mindful of the time-tested saying.
Hedrick and Harris have a close relationship and not just because Highland Springs visited PH in December and handed the Patriots one of their five 2019-20 losses.
The two coaches have been friends for several years. After the Patriots played King George in an event at Highland Springs in late January, Hedrick stayed at Harris' Richmond-area house and returned to Roanoke the following day.
"His wife made me breakfast casseroles," Hedrick said. I stayed in his spare bedroom. We're about as close as you can get in a coaching friendship."
Hedrick and Harris will be on opposite benches at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when Patrick Henry plays Highland Springs in a VHSL Class 5 semifinal at William Fleming High School.
The Patriots are looking to reach their first girls state championship game in school history by avenging a 63-49 loss to the Springers in December.
"They got up on us like, 10 to nothing early and the rest of the game was back and forth," Hedrick said. "At that time, we had not seen elite athleticism like they had."
PH and Highland Springs are happy to be playing each other instead of matching up against six-time defending champion Princess Anne.
The Virginia Beach powerhouse, which has played in 10 straight state finals, is in the other semifinal against Woodgrove after a 91-48 quarterfinal win over Henrico.
Princess Anne defeated Highland Springs in Group 5A state finals in 2014, '16 and '17.
"You always know Princess Anne is going to find a way to get to the championship game," Hedrick said. "You're just hoping that you cannot meet them until that game."
PH (22-5) brings a nine-game win streak into Tuesday's game at Fleming, where the Patriots are 2-0 this season after Saturday's 57-51 quarterfinal victory over Briar Woods.
Highland Springs (23-2) won the Region 5B title and edged Norview 59-55 in its state quarterfinal.
Neither coach is likely to surprise the other Tuesday.
"We probably text each other once a week," Hedrick said. "We're talking about our games, our opponents, helping each other out.
"A lot of our defensive stuff we do, I learned some of it from Franklin. When I started to implement our zones, that's something that Highland Springs has done for years. He's a been a really good mentor to me."
CLASS 5 BOYS
Patrick Henry will face Norview of Norfolk in Tuesday's second game at Fleming following the PH girls semifinal.
Norview won 61-50 at Henrico on Saturday in a quarterfinal after losing to Green Run of Virginia Beach in the Region 5A final.
"Green Run and Norview are probably the two best [Class 5] teams in the state," PH coach Jack Esworthy said.
PH's last state final was in 1992, when the Patriots won their second of two championships under Woody Deans with a 79-71 win over Booker T. Washington.
Green Run and Potomac Falls are in the the other semifinal.
CLASS 3 BOYS
Cave Spring (26-2) and Central-Woodstock (23-3) will play a semifinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Civic Center.
The Knights exploited a size advantage for a 65-52 quarterfinal win Friday at Roanoke College.
Tuesday they must contend with Central-Woodstock's 6-foot-8 junior Dominic Strother, who led the Falcons to a 46-45 quarterfinal win over Petersburg.
Cave Spring has played in five state championship games, winning the Group AAA crown in 2002 and back-to-back Group AA Division 3 titles in 2009 and '10, all under former coach Billy Hicks.
The Knights last reached a state final in 2012, losing to a Brunswick team coached by former Virginia All-American and ex-NBA star Bryant Stith.
Cave Spring won the K-Guard Classic in December on the civic center floor.
Western Albemarle and Lakeland tangle in the other semifinal in Suffolk.
CLASS 2 BOYS
Radford (23-3) will play Gate City (24-5) in a semifinal in the New River Valley for the third year in a row.
Tuesday's game originally was set Saturday for Salem Civic Center, but it was switched to Radford University's Dedmon Center with a 6 p.m. start.
Gate City stopped Radford 67-48 at RU in 2018, winning the school's first state title the following week. The Bobcats won 79-65 last year at Pulaski County High School on the way to their seventh state title and the sixth under head coach Rick Cormany.
Gate City advanced with a 59-49 quarterfinal win over Glenvar.
Senior Bradley Dean is the third Blue Devil in three years to score 2,000 career, following current Division I players Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Zac Ervin (Elon).
John Marshall of Richmond, which dropped to Class 2 this season, plays East Rockingham in the other semifinal at Spotswood High School.
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Lord Botetourt's girls are in a state semifinal for the third year in a row as the Cavaliers (24-3) and first-year coach Renee Favaro welcome Booker T. Washington of Norfolk to Salem Civic Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Fighting Bookers (19-10) have the most losses of any team left in the 12 boys and girls divisions. They advanced with a 48-45 road win over George Mason.
Botetourt won the 2018 title before losing a 2019 to eventual champ Spotswood, which is playing Lakeland in the other semifinal.
The Cavaliers' 2018 crown is the only Class 3/3A/Division 3 state title in the last eight years not won by a school from the Valley District.
CLASS 1 BOYS
Auburn will be the lone Timesland team to play outside the area after a 57-47 win Saturday night over two-time returning state runner-up Eastside.
The Eagles (21-6) will play Grundy at a site and time to be announced in a matchup of two teams that were region runners-up.
Auburn's only appearance in a state final was 53 years ago when the Eagles defeated West Point 79-70 in the Group III championship game.
Mathews and Colonial Beach are in the other semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.