Glenvar’s boys basketball team bused 498 total miles last week to win three games in the Region 2C tournament.
Gas it up, because the Highlanders are hitting the road again.
Glenvar will play Radford in the Region 2C championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of a doubleheader with the girls final between Floyd County and Martinsville at Averett University in Danville.
Glenvar could have chosen to move the final to a site closer to home, but the region’s rules require that both participating schools agree.
Radford wanted to bring the game closer to the two schools’ campuses.
Glenvar chose to play in Danville.
Radford coach Rick Cormany is not real happy about it.
“We had Roanoke College, we had several different options, we could have played at [Radford University] actually,” said Cormany, whose six state titles at Radford leave him one shy of tying former Martinsville coach Husky Hall at the top of the VHSL career list.
“When you get this far, it’s supposed to be a great experience for everybody. It’s supposed to be a great experience for your student bodies.”
Glenvar coach Todd Mann did not give a reason for not wanting to move the game back closer to both schools.
“That is where the game was scheduled to be played so we are going to show up and play. I don’t have anything further on the matter,” Mann wrote in an email.
Glenvar (13-12) survived trips to Nelson County (198 miles round trip), Dan River (172) and Bassett (128) last week to earn a Class 2 state tournament berth with a 42-41 region semifinal win over Floyd County.
Radford is 2-0 against Glenvar this season, winning 60-35 and 68-50 in a pair of Three Rivers District games.
Crossover move
Last year when Northside played Cave Spring’s boys in the Class 3 state tournament, it was in the semifinals.
This time if the two Roanoke Valley schools win their quarterfinal games Friday and get through the semifinals on the following Tuesday, they would collide in the March 13 championship game in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center.
The VHSL has allowed each classification to continue to cross-bracket its state semifinals, and Classes 6, 5, 4 and 3 have elected to do so.
Cave Spring and Northside are on opposite sides of the Class 3 bracket.
If the Knights and Vikings win their quarterfinals Friday, they would not play each other in a semifinal on a neutral floor but instead would play an opponent from Region 3A or Region 3B.
The same goes for the William Fleming and Patrick Henry girls.
PH and Fleming are on opposite sides of the Class 5 girls bracket. If the Patriots and Colonels win two more games they would meet in the March 14 state final at VCU.
The Class 2 and Class 1 schools chose not to cross-bracket their semifinals primarily for travel reasons.
Schools from far western counties such as Wise, Scott and Dickenson are frequently in state semifinals along with eastern schools from counties such as Surry and Lancaster.
“We said the travel would have been just too much,” said Martinsville athletic director Tommy Golding, who is a member of the VHSL executive committee. “And it is.
“I’d love to cross-bracket. I wish we went back to Richmond to play the semis and the finals. I’d give anything if they’d let us hold the semis and finals in Lynchburg or the Salem Civic Center for [Classes] 1 and 2.”
Let’s play three
Timesland teams are involved in 15 games Friday, and three of them will be played at Roanoke College.
The Radford-Glenvar boys winner will play Region 2D runner-up Central-Wise in the first game at 5 p.m.
Lord Botetourt’s girls (23-3) will go for their third straight semifinal appearance with a Class 3 game against Turner Ashby (24-4) in the second game
Cave Spring will play Liberty Christian the Class 3 boys semifinal at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Northside’s boys, the reigning Class 3 champions, will play Western Albemarle at Albemarle High in Charlottesville in a rematch of a 2018 semifinal won by the Warriors.
Third time the charm?
The girls teams from Patrick Henry and William Fleming are in the Class 5 state tournament for the third year in a row.
Each is looking for its first quarterfinal victory during that span.
PH gets Briar Woods (15-9) in a 5:30 p.m. game Friday at Fleming, while the Colonels play Woodgrove (17-6) at 6 p.m. at Loudoun Valley High.
Patrick Henry is the only Timesland school with both of its varsity teams still in the tournament.
The PH boys play the second game Friday at Fleming against Region 5C runner-up Riverside (15-10).
Loaded field
Pulaski County’s girls basketball team won the River Ridge District regular-season title and the Region 4D title to stand 21-6 heading into its game Friday against Millbrook at Christiansburg High School.
However, when it comes to the Class 4 state bracket, the Cougars have the worst record of the eight teams.
Loudoun Valley (22-0), Millbrook (26-1), Hampton (24-1), Hanover (22-1), Grafton (23-2), Monacan (22-2) and E.C. Glass (21-4) all have better records than Pulaski County.
Millbrook suffered its only loss in the Region 4C final, 87-52 to Loudoun Valley. Millbrook is coached by Erick Green Sr., the father of Virginia Tech career scoring record holder Erick Green Jr.
Hampton eliminated 2019 state champion Lake Taylor with a 77-73 Region 4A semifinal win.
Class 1 rematch
When Auburn crushed Eastside 59-32 in the Chance Harman Classic in Floyd in early January, who knew the two teams would hook up in a state quarterfinal?
Region 1C runner-up Auburn will play the Spartans at 8 p.m. Friday at UVa-Wise.
Parry McCluer’s boys will hike up Route 60 to Lexington where the Fighting Blues will face Grundy in a 7 p.m. tip at Rockbridge County High School.
Six-foot-8 Grundy junior Cade Looney is already his school’s career scoring leader.
Transfer of power
There will be a new champion in at least seven of the VHSL’s 12 classifications.
Parry McCluer saw its run of three consecutive Class 1 girls titles end with a loss in the Region 1C tournament to Galax.
Galax has a quarterfinal game against PH-Glade Spring at Emory & Henry College. Region 1C champion George Wythe meets 2019 semifinalist Honaker at Pulaski County High School.
George Washington (Class 4 boys), Northside, Radford, Princess Anne (Class 5 girls) and Spotswood (Class 3 girls) are looking to repeat.
Princess Anne has won seven straight Class 5 or Group 5A titles and has been in a state final nine years in a row.
