MARTINSVILLE — Northside entered Friday night’s boys basketball game with one regular-season loss in the last two-plus seasons.
That number just doubled courtesy of the Martinsville Bulldogs.
Martinsville used its patented 2-3 zone defense and some timely fourth-quarter offense to open its 2019-20 season with a 61-52 victory over the reigning VHSL Class 3 champions.
Both teams featured new faces in the starting lineup, but when the smoke cleared it was Martinsville’s two returning stars — senior point guard Troy Brandon and junior center Jaheim Niblett — who made the difference.
Brandon finished with 16 points, while Niblett had 15 points and at least that many rebounds as Martinsville stifled the Vikings (1-1) most of the night.
Brandon shook off a slow start by converting two difficult drives for layups in the final 4 ½ minutes as the Bulldogs never let Northside get closer than three points down the stretch.
“It was just to take care of the ball from all the turnovers I was having in the first quarter,” Brandon said. “It was coming down in the clutch. Just take care of the ball.”
Brandon said the Bulldogs anticipated the matchup with Northside since it appeared on the schedule.
“I was looking forward to it, talking to my teammates throughout the offseason,” Brandon said. “We knew they were going to be a great team and come in here and give us a battle.”
Martinsville played its opener without the benefit of a preseason scrimmage, an unusual circumstance.
“It was very tough,” Brandon said. “We had to stick together. We had a couple practices, but practices don’t feel like a game.”
Northside, with four new starters, struggled against Martinsville’s wide 2-3 that featured the long-armed 6-foot-5 Niblett protecting the paint.
The Vikings found some second-half cracks as sophomore Ayrion Journiette hit eight field goals in the mid-post area.
Journiette finished with a team-high 19 points, and senior Jordan Wooden had 11 before fouling out but it was not enough.
“That’s a really good zone with a really good guy on the back line of it, which is vintage Martinsville,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “He’s just there all the time and he’s really big.
“We started attacking it better. We were so hesitant the first half, which is almost to be expected. We haven’t seen anything like that. We’re learning a lot right now. We really are.”
Lemuel Jones added 14 points for Martinsville, including layups in the fourth quarter that gave the Bulldogs leads of 42-37 and 52-47.
Martinsville’s five starters combined for all the Bulldogs points and most of the minutes although crowd favorite Luke Engel did have a crucial assist on a fourth-quarter 3-pointer by Jeremiah Law.
If Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins was looking for answers about his team, he got them. The Bulldogs will get a rematch with the Vikings in two weeks in the 540 FlyCodes Invitational at William Fleming.
“Our defense is really good,” Adkins said. “Jaheim just dominated in the middle. Our Achilles’ heel is going to be turnovers.
“Troy plays with an edge. He really came through late. We put a lot on him. He’s a senior. He’s got to handle the ball and shoot, and he’s the leader.
