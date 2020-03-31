Auburn sophomore Ethan Millirons has been named the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year after leading the Eagles to a state co-championship.
Millirons averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game as Auburn reached the state final against Mathews. The championship game was canceled due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.
Parry McCluer junior Will Dunlap also made the first team.
Auburn’s Michael Royal and Bland County’s Drew Hoge made the second team.
No coach of the year was selected.
VHSL CLASS 1 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Ethan Millirons, Auburn, soph.; Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach, sr.; Caleb Thomas, Mathews, jr.; Tavon Jones, Sussex Central, sr.; Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, jr.; Cade Looney, Grundy, jr.; Ethan Powers, Eastside, sr.; Grant Painter, Riverheads, sr.
Second team
Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach, jr.; Kameron Johnson, Charles City, jr.; Christian Williams, Mathews, sr.; Adam Painter, Riverheads, jr.; Michael Royal, Auburn, jr.; Drew Hoge, Bland County, jr.; Luke Carter, Northwood, sr.; Grayson Honaker, Honaker.
Player of the year
Ethan Millirons, Auburn.
Maroons’ Betts, Maroon Tide’s Foxx named to Class 1 all-state girls team
Two Timesland players — George Wythe’s Drea Betts and Galax’s Shea Foxx — have been selected to the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball first team.
Rural Retreat’s Michaela Fiscus was named to the second team.
PH-Glade Spring junior Breanna Yarber was voted player of the year.
Honaker’s Misty Miller was named coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Breanna Yarber, PH-Glade Spring, jr.; Bre’cha Byrd, Surry County, sr.; Drea Betts, George Wythe, jr.; Breanna Rich, Rappahannock; Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads, jr.; Shea Foxx, Galax, sr.; LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, jr.; Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.
Second team
Harmony Taylor, Lancaster, sr.; Maeyanna Delk, Northampton, sr.; Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, fr.; Jamia Flythe, Franklin, sr.; NeOndra Kelly, Surry County, sr.; Michaela Fiscus, Rural Retreat, sr.; Kaylee Yates, Eastside, sr.; Akilah Boyd, Honaker, jr.
Player of the year
Breanna Yarber, PH-Glade Spring.
Coach of the year
Misty Miller, Honaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.