Millirons3.jpg (copy)

Auburn’s Ethan Millirons was named the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year.

 CHRISTIAN MOODY | Special to The Roanoke Times

Auburn sophomore Ethan Millirons has been named the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year after leading the Eagles to a state co-championship.

Millirons averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game as Auburn reached the state final against Mathews. The championship game was canceled due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.

Parry McCluer junior Will Dunlap also made the first team.

Auburn’s Michael Royal and Bland County’s Drew Hoge made the second team.

No coach of the year was selected.

VHSL CLASS 1 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Ethan Millirons, Auburn, soph.; Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach, sr.; Caleb Thomas, Mathews, jr.; Tavon Jones, Sussex Central, sr.; Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, jr.; Cade Looney, Grundy, jr.; Ethan Powers, Eastside, sr.; Grant Painter, Riverheads, sr.

Second team

Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach, jr.; Kameron Johnson, Charles City, jr.; Christian Williams, Mathews, sr.; Adam Painter, Riverheads, jr.; Michael Royal, Auburn, jr.; Drew Hoge, Bland County, jr.; Luke Carter, Northwood, sr.; Grayson Honaker, Honaker.

Player of the year

Ethan Millirons, Auburn.

Maroons’ Betts, Maroon Tide’s Foxx named to Class 1 all-state girls team

Two Timesland players — George Wythe’s Drea Betts and Galax’s Shea Foxx — have been selected to the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball first team.

Rural Retreat’s Michaela Fiscus was named to the second team.

PH-Glade Spring junior Breanna Yarber was voted player of the year.

Honaker’s Misty Miller was named coach of the year.

VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Breanna Yarber, PH-Glade Spring, jr.; Bre’cha Byrd, Surry County, sr.; Drea Betts, George Wythe, jr.; Breanna Rich, Rappahannock; Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads, jr.; Shea Foxx, Galax, sr.; LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, jr.; Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.

Second team

Harmony Taylor, Lancaster, sr.; Maeyanna Delk, Northampton, sr.; Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, fr.; Jamia Flythe, Franklin, sr.; NeOndra Kelly, Surry County, sr.; Michaela Fiscus, Rural Retreat, sr.; Kaylee Yates, Eastside, sr.; Akilah Boyd, Honaker, jr.

Player of the year

Breanna Yarber, PH-Glade Spring.

Coach of the year

Misty Miller, Honaker.

Tags

Load comments