The clock started ticking for Terry Millirons in November the moment Auburn High School’s volleyball team won the VHSL Class 1 championship.
It was the fourth state title for Auburn’s volleyball program and head coach Sherry Millirons, who happens to be the basketball coach’s wife.
“She never brings it up,” Millirons said. “She doesn’t rub it in. It’s always there though. She has her rings. She’ll show them. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to touch them.’ I’m going to wait until one day, hopefully, I have the opportunity.”
That day has arrived.
Auburn can claim its first boys basketball state title in 53 years when the Eagles meet Mathews at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Class 1 final in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center.
This year’s Auburn team took the long road to the state capital.
After playing in the Region 1C final at Parry McCluer, the Eagles bused to UVa-Wise Saturday for the state quarterfinal against Eastside.
Tuesday, the team trekked to Buchanan County for a 63-51 semifinal victory over Grundy, returning to Riner by charter bus around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Less than 12 hours later, the Eagles boarded another bus for Richmond, where they planned a workout at the University of Richmond in advance of the Montgomery County school’s first appearance in a state final since the 1967 team won the old Group I championship.
Auburn has made it this far with just one senior on the roster, reserve Carson Perkins.
“There were other [current] seniors that played middle school and JV, but over the years they just kind of stopped coming out,” Millirons said.
Millirons began working with most of Auburn’s current players when they were second graders and he was the head coach of the Eagles’ girls basketball program.
“We would come in and work them out in the weekends,” he said. “I don’t even think we played any AAU tournaments that first year. The next year we started traveling. As it took off, now we have AAU teams at every grade level, third through seventh, every year now.
“It started with this group of guys.”
Auburn’s best player is a sophomore, the coach’s son, 5-foot-11 guard Ethan Millirons, who scored 34 points in the Eagles’ win over Grundy.
Ethan Millirons is closing in on 1,100 career points and is averaging 20 points per game over his two years on the varsity squad.
The Auburn sophomore is adept at creating his own shot or setting up teammates.
The Eagles’ other starters are regular assist benefactors are guard Reed Underwood and forwards Daniel Brotherton, Michael Royal and Rusty Marshall.
“He doesn’t have an attitude, He doesn’t have a lot of that teenager angst-type stuff,” the coach said of his son. “He just wants to do what it takes to win.
“He’s in the gym all the time. One of the games here in the region, we won the game and he had 20-something points but he missed a couple of threes. After the game was over he pulled out the shooting machine and was in there shooting.
“After we lost to Parry McCluer I was taking a shower and I hear something going on in the basement and he’s down there lifting weights. “
The Auburn star has battled injuries most of the year, a calf strain here, a back or hip strain there, a late-season sinus infection.
“We had to grease him up in the middle of the season just to be able to get him to play,” his father said.
Terry Millirons, who is in his ninth season coaching Auburn’s boys, said he learned a thing or two from his seven years in charge of the girls program.
“When I was coaching the girls, we learned if you can make them like each other and have a good time, they play so much harder for each other,” he said. “We would do team dinners, go to movies, whatever we could do have a better team chemistry.
“I’ve tried to bring that into the boys side too, trying to keep these guys where they enjoy being around each other and have fun. That way they fight for each other even more.”
State championships are becoming commonplace at Auburn.
The school’s athletic program won six state titles in 2018-19 — boys cross county, girls cross country, baseball, softball, girls soccer and girls tennis.
“We won the district championship … the guys were excited, they were into it, but these other teams are winning state now and they feel like if you don’t win a state, it’s not good enough,” Terry Millirons said.
“I told them, ‘Guys, you don’t understand how hard this is. It doesn’t happen that much in basketball. There’s a lot of teams that can compete and do this. Enjoy what you’ve done.”
