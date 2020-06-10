“Play Ball!”
That umpire’s command has not been heard at a high school baseball game in nearly 12 months but soon it is coming to a stadium near you.
The Salem Red Sox and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are in the final stages of setting up a pair of games Aug. 1 at Haley Toyota Field involving recently graduated local high school seniors.
The final polish needs to be applied, but hall of fame representative and former William Byrd baseball coach and athletic director Gary Walthall said Tuesday that 59 local players have committed to participate in separate games on the Class A minor-league field.
Walthall said Lord Botetourt coach Todd Smith first mentioned the idea, based on a similar game involving Seminole District schools July 4 at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg.
Walthall approached Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence with the idea and it was a home run.
“Allen was all in,” Walthall said. “He said, ‘Our staff has been talking about wanting to do something for the senior baseball players.’ ”
The rosters will be composed of players from 26 public and private high schools in seven counties — Roanoke, Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin and Montgomery — and the cities located within those areas.
Walthall said the Red Sox staff is committed to making the event first-class.
“It’s going to be a game-day operation,” he said. “They’re going to put the kids’ pictures on the video board when they come up to the plate.
“They’re going to do the announcing. They’re going to supply game balls. They’re going to design and pay for t-shirts for the players. They’re going to put their high school numbers on the back.
“The Red Sox are going all-out.”
Walthall said spectators will be admitted free of charge and social distancing in the park will be observed.
“As of right now, social distancing,” he said. “We’ve got another six weeks where things could open even more.
“We feel like it’s going to be a pretty good crowd because people are going to be baseball-starved.”
Walthall said Haley Toyota Field also will be the site of tryouts for the West squad in the Commonwealth Games on June 17. Lynchburg will hold a similar tryout June 18.
The Commonwealth Games are still scheduled to be played July 16-18 at Kiwanis Field.
“Both of the minor league parks, it’s unusual for them,” Walthall said. “But they don’t have any games. They don’t have a lot going on. They’re tickled to use their fields.”
