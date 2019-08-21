Hidden Valley and Blacksburg high schools have filled their baseball head coaching vacancies by hiring coaches who are no strangers to the River Ridge District.
Both men also are former head coaches at River Ridge rival Cave Spring.
Hidden Valley’s new coach is a familiar face: Randy Boone.
Boone was the Titans’ head coach for three seasons from 2014-17, following eight years as an assistant coach at Hidden Valley under Jason Taylor.
He was Cave Spring’s head coach from 1997-2005, taking the Knights to the VHSL Group AA championship game in 2004 where they lost 4-0 to Tunstall.
Boone’s career record is 171-58-1.
He replaces Bradley Mattox, who succeeded Boone as head coach and spent two seasons in charge of the program.
Blacksburg has hired David Dunstan, who was Cave Spring’s head coach for seven seasons from 2006-12.
Dunstan, who was an assistant under Boone at Cave Spring for the previous five seasons, coached the Knights to two Region III championships, six region tournament appearances and three consecutive Group AA state tournament berths.
Dunstan takes over at Blacksburg for Eric Morgan, who resigned following the Bruins’ 10-0 loss to Salem in the first round of the Region 4D tournament in May.
Dunstan will teach history at Blacksburg High.