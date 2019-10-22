The past calendar year has been memorable for George Wythe golfer Channing Blevins.
To wrap up what had already been a great 2018 golf season, Blevins led the the Maroons to the Class 1 state golf championship and also earned the individual title by holding off three fellow Timesland golfers by two shots.
Fast forward to last week, Blevins, now a senior, won another state title as he led a 1-2-3 finish by George Wythe in the standings. The Maroons, of course, dominated as a team, winning a second straight state title — and third in the past four years.
For these accomplishments, and everything that happened as well in the last calendar year, Blevins is this week's Mellow Mushroom/Crunch Fitness High School Athlete of the Week.
Blevins' solid performance on the golf course continued the following spring. He was a participant in the Scott Robertson Memorial after getting in via a qualifying tournament.
He finished tied for 25th.
Once his senior year arrived, Blevins was ready to go. He opened up the season by tying for fourth at the Heritage Invitational. A few days later, he shot 61 to win the Maroons' home invitational. Later in the season, Blevins won the Moutain Empire District title, as well as the Region 1C championship.
Then came last week's one-shot win over teammate Daniel Goode in the the state meet, which was held at the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.
