In just the couple of months he’s been a student at Glenvar High School, Avery Alexander has made a sizable impact on the golf program. The transfer from Roanoke Valley Christian was the co-medalist in the Three Rivers District’s final tournament of the season and also was named the district’s player of the year. For these accomplishments, Alexander is this week’s Crunch Fitness & Mellow Mushroom high school player of the week. Besides golf, Alexander is also a basketball player — he was part of RVC’s VACA state championship team a year ago.
