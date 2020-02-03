John Ayers put his heart into two stints as the boys head basketball coach at Grayson County High School.
However, trouble with that heart has forced Ayers to give up his coaching job at the school, effective immediately.
Ayers, 51, has been replaced for the rest of the 2019-20 season on an interim basis by Josh Perry, a 24-year-old Parry McCluer High School graduate who was in his first year as a Grayson County assistant coach.
Ayers, who returned to Grayson County in 2015 after a previous head coaching tenure with the Blue Devils from 1993-97, said he has experienced serious health problems in the last two years.
During a game last season against George Wythe, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
“I’ve been sick pretty much the last two years with my heart, brought on by sleep apnea,” Ayers said Monday.
“I was not sleeping … basically for 10 years. They did a sleep study on me last March and I was waking up every two minutes. It was putting stress on my heart. I had a blockage two years ago and they put a stent in.”
Ayers said the final straw came last Tuesday when he experienced numbness in his left arm that caused him to leave the gym during Grayson County’s game against Auburn.
The following day, he consulted with the doctor he and his wife, Kevie, see regularly at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. The doctor laid it on the line.
“She said ‘The likelihood of you having another cardiac event is greater because of the stress you’re under so you need to stop coaching.’ She said, ‘Do you want to be around with Kevie or do you want to drop on the sidelines?’
“It was a pretty easy decision.”
Grayson County is 8-10 overall, 3-4 in the Mountain Empire District this season, heading into its final three regular-season games: Tuesday on senior night vs. Bland County, at Fort Chiswell on Wednesday and at George Wythe on Friday.
Grayson County reached the VHSL Group A quarterfinals under Ayers in 1996, losing 69-53 in overtime to Council.
The Blue Devils, featuring a senior-laden lineup led by Ayers’ son, Wes, finished 21-4 two years ago with a 54-45 first-round Region 2D loss to Union.
“Coach Ayers has done an incredible job with our boys basketball program the past four years,” Grayson County Public Schools superintendent Kelly Wilmore said. “He inherited a program that won two games the year before he arrived and turned it into a winner overnight.”
Ayers told Grayson County’s team last Friday that he would not finish the year.
Perry, a recent Radford University graduate who played under Nelson Fox at Parry McCluer, met with the players Monday for the first time as their head coach.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this soon. I didn’t want it to be this soon. I wanted to learn a lot from Coach Ayers, especially after playing under Coach Fox at Parry McCluer.”
Perry said Chad Shaffner, Keith Weatherman and Jason Griffiths — all former players at Grayson County under Ayers — will continue to work with the basketball program.
“I told Coach Ayers we’re not changing anything,” Perry said. “I said, ‘What you’ve put in, we’re running with it. I believe in what you’ve taught me this past year and what you’ve taught the kids in the years you’ve been coaching. We’re going with it.’”
Ayers coached at Surry Central High School in North Carolina following his first stint at Grayson County, and was the head coach at his alma mater — Carroll County — from 2000-04 before becoming the head coach at Enterprise State Junior College in Alabama.
The lure of Southwest Virginia eventually brought him back to Grayson.
“My wife taught at Galax for a number of years, and we really love the area,” Ayers said. “I can throw a rock into the New River from my house.
“We love that part of it and the [Grayson] kids are great, but I don’t want to die.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.