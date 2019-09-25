BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth began the 2019 football season at Blacksburg High School playing free safety.
But something felt out of place to the 5-foot-10, 150-pound senior.
Serving essentially as the center fielder of the Bruins’ defense, Goforth found himself watching too many plays from a distance.
“He didn’t like that,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said. “He was out of the action. He wanted to be right there in the midst.”
Like Goforth’s surname suggests, he does not like to sit back.
He was moved from safety to cornerback, where he has intercepted three passes so far in 2019.
That’s only half the story. Goforth has jumped feet-first into a high-profile job in Blacksburg’s offense as the Bruins’ starting quarterback, replacing 2018 Timesland offensive player of the year Grant Johnston at the marquee position.
Heading into Thursday night’s home game against Salem, the first-year signal caller has passed for 738 yards and eight touchdowns in Blacksburg’s 3-1 start.
Goforth threw for three TDs, ran for one and intercepted a pass in Blacksburg’s 38-18 win over Amherst County on Sept. 13. Last week in a 49-14 win over Staunton River he passed for three more TDs.
Sloss credits much of the production to Goforth’s businesslike approach.
“He watches a lot of film,” the Blacksburg coach said. “By the time we give the kids a scouting report on our next opponent, he’s already got his own scouting report. He’s something else.
Every day in drills, if he doesn’t do something right he wants another shot.”
Johnston passed for 2,813 yards and 33 TDs in 2018 as Blacksburg finished 13-1 with an overtime loss to eventual state champion Woodgrove in the VHSL Class 4 semifinals.
The Bruins also graduated two speedy receivers, Class 4 100-meter dash state champ Tiquest Terry and 110-meter hurdles runner-up Thomas Coffey.
No one is feeling sorry for the Bruins, however.
Karim Mohamed (13 catches, 248 yards), Brian Mitchell (11-193) and Josh Gholston (9-137) make up one of Timesland’s top receiving corps. Mohamed caught 33 passes for 507 yards and nine TDs last year.
“Even though we lost a lot, we still gained a lot back,” Goforth said. “Karim ran a 4.4 at [an offseason] camp. That helps when you replace speed with speed.”
Don’t be surprised to see Goforth use his wheels on offense.
Johnston was a 6-foot-5 pocket with enough mobility to scramble out of the pocket, but Blacksburg has tweaked its offense to suit Goforth’s skills.
“We’ve got a lot more quarterback options, zone reads,” Sloss said. “He hasn’t kept it. That’s something he’s learning along the way.”
Sloss isn’t concerned that his two-way starter might take too many hits.
In Blacksburg’s 23-7 lost to unbeaten Lord Botetourt, he was hammered by Cavaliers’ outside linebacker Isiah Stephens just as he released a long pass.
“The second he let go of the ball he took a shot, and I said, ‘There ain’t no way he’s getting up,’ ” Sloss said. “A lot of guys I don’t think would have made it back. He has an extremely high pain tolerance.
“He’s like Gumby.”
Should Goforth sustain an injury, he wouldn’t have far to go for help.
His father, Mike, is the associate athletic director for sports medicine at Virginia Tech, where he has worked since 1998.
Goforth is one of many current or former Blacksburg players with connections to the Tech football program.
Mitchell’s father, Brian, coaches the Hokies’ defensive backs.
Freshman Brock Vice is the son of Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice.
Last year’s Blacksburg team included Drew Babcock and Craig Weaver, the sons of Tech’s current and former athletic directors, Whit Babcock and the late Jim Weaver, respectively.
There is no secret where Goforth’s allegiance lies.
Preparing for practice this week, he was wearing a sweatshirt and pants adorned with “VT” logos.
Goforth and his receiving corps were frequently spotted at Tech’s intramural fields working on pass patterns this summer.
Thanks to Tech and the ACC schedule, they will get an early start on the weekend against unbeaten Salem.
“I like it because instead of having another extra day of practice, we just get together and have fun and play,” Goforth said. “But at the same time we’re also missing a day of preparation.”
Blacksburg has beaten the Spartans two years in a row in the regular season, including a 24-21 victory last fall in Salem.
Sandwiched in between was Salem’s 33-32 Region 4D playoff victory in 2017 that denied the Bruins a chance at a second successive state championship after their Group 3A title in 2016 when Goforth was holder for place-kicks.
“I still think about that quite often,” he said. “We could have been back-to-back state champions.”
The Salem game is always circled on the Blacksburg calendar.
“Even though we beat them twice, it’s still a really tough game,” Goforth said. “It came down the wire last year. We have to realize that they’re coming here to get revenge.”
Goforth will handle every offensive snap Thursday, just as he handles every pitch during baseball season as the starting catcher at Blacksburg, where he was named second-team All-Timesland last spring.
There is no football in Goforth’s future. He will follow his older brother, Ethan, to Carson-Newman University in Tennessee to play baseball.
The kid his high school coach compares to Gumby has seen enough Virginia Tech athletes to realize there is no sense stretching his limits.
“I don’t think I could play at that level,” he said. “Not with all those big guys. They’re all crazy fast and strong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.