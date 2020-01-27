Two players from Glenvar and one from Radford have been named to the VHSL Class 2 football first team.
Center Matthew Harris and linebacker Colby Street were honored from Glenvar, while Radford offensive lineman Ben Cox was selected from Radford.
Second-team picks included Glenvar's Nick Sebolt, Radford's Kip Green and Marion's Will Moss.
Graham had both players of the year: quarterback Devin Lester and linebacker Aaron Edwards.
Appomattox County's Doug Smith was named coach of the year after the Raiders won the championship for the fourth time in five years.
CLASS 2
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Matthew Harris, Glenvar, jr.; Lineman -- Ben Cox, Radford, sr.; Will Jones, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Brody Meadows, Graham, soph.; Justice Wright, Appomattox County, sr.; Tight end -- Kyle Lynch, King William, sr.; Receiver -- Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.; Freddie Watkins, Stuarts Draft, sr.; Xayvion Turner, Graham, soph.; Running back -- Austin Holloway, Luray, jr.; Daelyn Miller, Gretna, sr.; Trenton Adkins, Ridgeview, jr.; Quarterback -- Devin Lester, Graham, sr.; Place-kicker -- Levi Forrest, Richlands, sr.; Kick returner -- Tyler Gilliam, Appomattox County, sr.; All-purpose -- Demond Claiborne, King William, soph.
Defense
End -- Jayden Watkins, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Ethan Hoffman, Radford, sr.; Lineman -- Zion Dean, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.; Latrell Fomby, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Corlyn Witcher, Gretna, sr.; Linebacker -- Shamar Graham, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.; Trenton Morris, East Rockingham, sr.; Colby Street, Glenvar, sr.; Aaron Edwards, Graham, sr.; Back -- Jacobi Harrison, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.; Jo'-el Howard, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Ethan Mullins, Central-Wise, soph.; Tez Booker, Appomattox County, jr.; Punter -- Levi Forrest, Richlands, sr.; Punt returner -- Tyler Gilliam, Appomattox County, sr.; All-purpose -- Tevin Hurt, Appomattox County, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Kiyale Carr, Greensville County, sr.; Lineman -- Jordan Russell, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, jr.; Tristian Gordon, Page County, sr.; Kip Green, Radford, sr.; Josh Price, Central-Wise, sr.; Tight end -- Kasey Branch, Stuarts Draft, sr.; Receiver -- Jo'-el Howard, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Nick Sebolt, Glenvar, sr.; Tyler Gilliam, Appomattox County, sr.; Running back -- Christian Ferguson, Appomattox County, sr.; Shamar Graham, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.; Mason Polier, Union, sr.; Quarterback -- Tre Lawing, Appomattox County, soph.; Place-kicker -- Kellan Dalton, Clarke County, sr.; Kick returner -- Trenton Morris, East Rockingham, sr.; All-purpose -- Trenton Morris, East Rockingham, sr.
Defense
End -- Shamar Walker, Brunswick, sr.; Trey Trenary, Clarke County, jr.; Lineman -- Will Moss, Marion, sr.; Seth Hawkins, Amelia County, sr.; Jamal Wheeler, Appomattox County, sr.; Linebacker -- Tevin Hurt, Appomattox County, sr.; Mason Polier, Union, sr.; Kasey Branch, Stuarts Draft, jr.; Nick Kastner, Graham, sr.; Back -- Xavier Copeland, Buckingham County, jr.; Robert Carter, Dan River, jr.; Taelyn Miller, Gretna, sr.; Devin Lester, Graham, sr.; Punter -- Freddie Watkins, Stuarts Draft, sr.; Punt returner -- Shamar Graham, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond; All-purpose -- Shackoy Fearon, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, sr.
Offensive player of the year
Devin Lester, Graham.
Defensive player of the year
Aaron Edwards, Graham.
Coach of the year
Doug Smith, Appomattox County.
