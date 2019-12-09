DSC_4083.jpg

Salem coach Don Holter, shown discusses a ruling on a fumble with the referee duringa regular-season game against Pulaski County, was named Region 4D football coach of the year.

E.C. Glass took the top two spots on the Region 4D football team as quarterback DreSean Kendrick was named offensive player of the year, and lineman Holden Fretz was voted defensive player of the year.

Salem's Don Holter was named coach of the year.

REGION 4D

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Center -- Holden Fretz, E.C. Glass; Lineman -- Sam Cosnotti, Salem; B.J. Wheat, E.C. Glass; Tylee Myers, George Washington; Holden Ayers, E.C. Glass; Tight end -- Bobby Pinello, Salem; Receiver -- Karim Mohamed, Blacksburg; Zavion King, George Washington; Traivius Chappel, Halifax County; Running back -- Wesley Graves, George Washington; Keenan Cupit, Jefferson Forest; Isaiah Persinger, Salem; Quarterback -- DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass. Place-kicker -- Broc Simpson, Pulaski County; Kick returner -- Lawrence Brown, Amherst County; All-purpose -- Shawn Watlington, George Washington.

Defense

End -- Ethan Gallimore, Pulaski County; Jaden Merriman, E.C. Glass; Lineman -- Holden Fretz, E.C. Glass; Stacy Williams, Salem; Jalen Williamson, George Washington; Linebacker -- Austin Gallimore, Pulaski County; Bobby Pinello, Salem; Zavione Wood, Salem; Brandon Davis, Halifax County; Back -- Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Jayden McDonald, Salem; Shawn Collins, Salem; Gage Mannon, Pulaski County; Punter -- Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Punt returner -- Brian Mitchell, Blacksburg; All-purpose -- Jacob VanRemortel, Jefferson Forest.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Center -- James Goode, Halifax County; Lineman -- Cooper Dunnigan, Pulaski County; Gabe Fairchilds, Salem; Tyler Paige, E.C. Glass; Aubrey Franklin, Jefferson Forest; Tight end -- Brandon Davis, Halifax County; Receiver -- Josh Gholston, Blacksburg; Danteas Braxton, Jefferson Forest; D'Moe Mosely, E.C. Glass; Running back -- Ty Foster, E.C. Glass; Cam Leftwich, Salem; Quoterrius Craighead, E.C. Glass; Quarterback -- Sha'Kobe Hairston, George Washington; Place-kicker -- Tyler Garrett, E.C. Glass; Kick returner -- Karim Mohamed, Blacksburg; All-purpose -- Brian Mitchell, Blacksburg.

Defense

End -- Tucker Harris, Halifax County; Ky'Juan Waller, Salem; Lineman -- Will Bishop, Pulaski County; Tristan Bowden, Pulaski County; Darius Norris, Blacksburg; Linebacker -- Parker Epperley, Blacksburg; Luke Russell, Pulaski County; Ahmad Poole, George Washington; Xavius Hager, E.C. Glass; Back -- Cam Robinson, E.C. Glass; Amonse Burwell, Halifax County; Danteas Braxton, Jefferson Forest; Chris Shay, Pulaski County; Punter -- Jacob VanRemortel, Jefferson Forest; Punt returner -- Logan Burchett, Pulaski County; All-purpose -- Markevious Graves, E.C. Glass.

Offensive player of the year

DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass.

Defensive player of the year

Holden Fretz, E.C. Glass.

Coach of the year

Don Holter, Salem.

