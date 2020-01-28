DALEVILLE — Thieves, these Cavaliers. Frantic, ball-swiping thieves.
Lord Botetourt dialed up full-court defensive pressure to flummox Staunton River and steal the basketball repeatedly in a 61-43 Blue Ridge District win Tuesday night.
The Cavs (15-2, 7-0 Blue Ridge District) had 13 steals, seven coming in the second quarter to pull away from the Golden Eagles.
This game, however, looked different from most Botetourt outings. Miette Veldman still led the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 points, but the senior forward spend large portions of the game on the bench with foul trouble. In her absence, Taylor Robertson scored 15 and grabbed nine rebounds. Kenleigh Gunter dropped in 11 points and Meredith Wells added 10.
Coach Renee Favaro was happy with the result.
“This is the first game this year Miette’s really gotten in foul trouble and I love the way we responded,” Favaro said. “I told Taylor she had to step up — scoring, rebounding, all of it — and she did. Kenleigh Gunter played her best game this year. She got some rebounds, got some steals had some nice drives. She finished the ball well inside.”
Taylor said she knew the team needed her effort.
“I knew I had to find a way to score” Robertson said. “I got to the free throw line and that built my confidence. I had to focus on getting the rebound and putting it back up then focus on making that shot or getting fouled.”
Five of Robertson’s nine rebounds were on the offensive glass.
Statistically, the Cavs did not shoot well, especially early in the game when the Golden Eagles were rested and ready to battle in the lane. Lord Botetourt shot just 21.8% in the first half, but offensive rebounds allowed them to keep shooting, regardless of the result.
Lord Botetourt missed its first 10 3-point attempts and ended up shooting 3-for-16 from deep (19.75%). A lead allowed them to be patient on offense and push the ball inside in the second half. The shooting percentage was 55% after the break.
While the shots weren’t falling for Botetourt on the offensive end, the thieving defenders prevented Staunton River (11-6, 2-5) from getting as many shots. Briana Myers led the team with five steals.
The full-court pressure was a different tactic from the teams’ first meeting, when the Cavs won by seven in Moneta.
“We had done our half-court press the first game,” Favaro said. “I noticed watching film we were able to create turnovers in the full court press so we came out in that today. We can do either one.”
Three of Veldman’s fouls came as a result of pressuring Staunton River’s ball handler into the boundary in the backcourt. She missed six minutes of the first half and was whistled for her third and fourth fouls early in the third period.
Gunter, a guard, ventured into the paint, scoring twice in the first four minutes on steals followed by lay-ups.
“I know my jumpshot’s been off so I needed to try something else — run the floor, get open,” Gunter said. “It worked. Helping on defense helped me a lot. Getting some steals gets the energy going for me and the team.”
Staunton River coach Kim Jones was in agreement with Favaro regarding the key to the game.
“The difference in the game was our turnovers,” Jones said. “We had 15 at the half. I don’t know what we ended up with.”
Unofficially, the total was 25.
The Eagles were led by Maddie Hamren with 11 points. Jeni Levine had 10 points and Avery Adkins grabbed seven boards, despite being in early foul trouble herself.
