MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Andrew Belcher, Galax; Lineman -- Lee Peoples, Galax; Isaac Hawks, Galax; Devontae Cox, Grayson County; Justin Otey, Auburn; Tight end -- Brendun Bryson, Galax; Receiver -- Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Zach Johnson, Galax; Dayson McMillian, George Wythe; Running back -- Denver Brown, Galax; Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Carson East, Auburn; Quarterback -- Cole Simmons, George Wythe; Place-kicker -- Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe; Kick returner -- Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; All-purpose -- Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell.
Defense
End -- Isaac Hawks, Galax; Connor Fowler, George Wythe; Lineman -- Lee Peoples, Galax; Jon Gregory, Fort Chiswell; Andrew Belcher, Galax; Linebacker -- Dorrien McMillian, George Wythe; Nick Martin, George Wythe; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax; Kolby Barnes, Galax; Back -- Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell; Zach Johnson, George Wythe; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Punter -- Cole Simmons, George Wythe; Punt returner -- Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Brendun Bryson, Galax.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Drew French, Auburn; Lineman -- Dorran Harmon, George Wythe; Zach McClellan, Auburn; Jon Gregory, Fort Chiswell; Daniel McKinney, Galax; Tight end -- Konard Holbrook, George Wythe; Receiver -- Chase Pope, Grayson County; Jude Reigelsperger, George Wythe; Eli Jones, Fort Chiswell; Running back -- Isaac Dunford, Fort Chiswell; Holden Cassell, Grayson County; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Quarterback -- Cole Pickett, Galax; Place-kicker -- Carson East, Auburn; Kick returner -- Eli Jones, Fort Chiswell; All-purpose -- Payson Kelley, Auburn.
Defense
End -- Carson East, Auburn; Dawson Allen, Grayson County; Lineman -- Cody Davis, George Wythe; Will Kelley, Auburn; Brender Rojas, Galax; Linebacker -- Jonathan Poole, Fort Chiswell; Tyler Crigger, Fort Chiswell; Justin Otey, Auburn; Dayson McMillian, George Wythe; Back -- Rusty Marshall, Auburn; Curtis Coffey, Fort Chiswell; Jude Reigelsperger, George Wythe; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Punter -- Carson East, Auburn; Punt returner -- Zach Johnson, Galax; All-purpose -- Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell.
Offensive player of the year
Cole Simmons, George Wythe.
Defensive player of the year
Lee Peoples, Galax.
Coach of the year
Mark Dixon, Galax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.