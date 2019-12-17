FOOTBALL
Galax senior lineman Lee Peoples has been named the defensive player of the year on the VHSL Class 1 football team.
Peoples helped Galax to a 12-2 record as the Maroon Tide reached the state final before losing 31-24 to Riverheads.
Riverheads' running back Zac Smiley was voted offensive player of the year.
Peoples was joined on the first team by Galax teammates Denver Brown at running back, Zach Johnson at receiver and Brendun Bryson at the defensive all-purpose spot.
Other Timesland players making the first team were George Wythe quarterback and punter Cole Simmons, George Wythe receiver Braydon Thompson and Narrows defensive back Chase Blaker.
Second-team picks from Timesland schools were Galax's Andrew Belcher, Riley Jo Vaught, Kolby Barnes and Bryson; Narrows' Hunter Smith and Ben Clemons; Covington's Shaun Smith and Jabari Williams; and George Wythe' Dorrien McMillian and Yianni Kapranos.
Riverheads' Robert Casto was named coach of the year.
CLASS 1
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Gage Maxfield, Riverheads, sr.; Lineman -- Delonta Butler, Rappahannock, sr.; Collin Armstrong, Riverheads, jr.; Nate Stovall, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Spencer Hostetter, Riverheads, jr.; Tight end -- Ean Rhea, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, jr.; Receiver -- Tyler West, Rappahannock, sr.; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe, jr.; Zach Johnson, Galax, sr.; Running back -- Zac Smiley, Riverheads, jr.; Denver Brown, Galax, sr.; Cody Smith, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Quarterback -- Cole Simmons, George Wythe, sr.; Place-kicker -- Peyton Skillman, Riverheads, sr.; Kick returner -- Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; All-purpose -- Braeson Fulton, Riverheads.
Defense
End -- Zekeya Townes, William Campbell, jr.; Ean Rhea, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring; Lineman -- Keyshan Holmes, Essex, sr.; Jameson Shover, Riverheads, sr.; Lee Peoples, Galax; Linebacker -- Tahraun Hammond, Essex, jr.; Zac Smiley, Riverheads, jr.; Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton, sr.; Evan Bellamy, Eastside; Back -- Elijah Dunlap, Riverheads, sr.; Chase Blaker, Narrows, sr.; Chandler Hubbard, Honaker, sr.; Avante Banks, Essex, sr.; Punter -- Cole Simmons, George Wythe, sr.; Punt returner -- Takeyo Day, Essex; All-purpose -- Brendun Bryson, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Andrew Belcher, Galax, sr.; Lineman -- Marveon Newton, Rappahannock, sr.; Hunter Smith, Narrows, jr.; Ben Clemons, Narrows, jr.; Dauntay Woods, J.I. Burton, sr.; Tight end -- Brendun Bryson, Galax, sr.; Receiver -- D'Andre Hill, King & Queen, sr.; Braeson Fulton, Riverheads, sr.; Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; Running back -- Shaun Smith, Covington, jr.; Imir Clark, Sussex Central, sr.; Zach Brown, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring; Quarterback -- K.J. Gaines, Rappahannock, jr.; Place-kicker -- Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe, jr.; Kick returner -- Craig Shepherd, Washington & Lee, sr.; All-purpose -- Grayson Whited, Eastside, sr.
Defense
End -- Brayden Sheffer, West Point, sr.; Dave Brooks, Riverheads, jr.; Lineman -- Delonta Butler, Rappahannock, sr.; Jabari Williams, Covington, sr.; Caleb Walk, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, jr.; Linebacker -- Dorrien McMillian, George Wythe, sr.; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax, fr.; Kolby Barnes, Galax, jr.; Junior Solario, William Campbell, jr.; Back -- Will Stansberry, Eastside, jr.; Isaiah Dunlap, Riverheads, jr.; Randall Annino, Colonial Beach, fr.; Jonathan Hicks, William Campbell, sr.; Punter -- Colby Taylor, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Punt returner -- Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; All-purpose -- Jaquan Jones, Sussex Central, jr.
Offensive player of the year
Zac Smiley, Riverheads.
Defensive player of the year
Lee Peoples, Galax.
Coach of the year
Robert Casto, Riverheads.
