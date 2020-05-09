Justin Smith works full time as an investigator for the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department.
His latest case involves finding enough wrestlers to start a team at Patrick Henry Community College.
The Martinsville junior college plans to debut a men's wrestling program this fall, and Smith has been hired as PHCC's first coach after three seasons as the head man at Franklin County High School.
Smith said his position at PHCC is on a part-time basis. He will receive a coaching stipend and retain his full-time job with the police department.
"Patrick Henry said, 'Hey, we'd like to have you as our wrestling coach. What do you need?'" Smith said.
"I said, 'Let's get a wrestling mat first, and a place to put it down.'"
PHCC, which also is hiring former Cave Spring coach Tim Nininger as Smith's assistant, is building its program from the ground up by converting an old building into a wrestling practice room
"We're taking the old welding shop class," Smith said. "I was told there's enough room for wrestling mats, locker rooms, coaches' offices."
Smith said PHCC originally approached Eagles' middle school coach John Stone about starting its program.
Stone declined and referred PHCC officials to Smith, a former wrestler at Liberty University when the Flames had a varsity-level program.
Smith, 30, wrestled at Franklin County under head coach Emanuel Brown, graduating in 2008.
"I've been in wrestling since 2000, so I've been able to have a lot of relationships with coaches and wrestlers in the area," he said.
Smith said he has begun cultivating those associations to begin his most important duty — recruiting the athletes that will comprise the initial PHCC roster.
He has sought help from local NCAA Division III coaches Nate Yetzer of Roanoke College and Ferrum's Ryan Riggs.
"They've given me some information about some kids they've been attempting to recruit who may or may not have the academic standing to be eligible on their campus right away," Smith said.
"With Patrick Henry, it's open enrollment. Any kid that goes to school in Henry County goes to school at PHCC for free. We'll be doing a lot of camps to strengthen local wrestling, do it that way. Hopefully we'll be feeding programs like [Virginia] and Virginia Tech and a couple others."
Smith said he hopes to develop a program to suit the needs of athletes who aspire to transfer to a four-year school and wrestlers who simply want to compete for a year or two after high school.
"It's my goal to go into the Hokie Open, the N.C. State Open and get some of these kids that Division I competition and exposure if that's their true goal," he said.
"I want to also make sure if kids want to go to a tournament on their own and compete against schools that are on the club level, then they're ready.
"And even if they're not planning to go to a four-year school, if just want to wrestle while they're working on a welding certificate or an HVAC certificate, we want to make sure they have the best opportunity."
Smith said two Franklin County seniors — Tanner Young and Brian Richardson — have committed to PHCC's first recruiting class.
PHCC's debut event is the Nov. 14-15 Star City Open hosted by Ferrum.
Of course, the schedule and the onset of wrestling program will be determined by campus and athletic restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As for all sports, NJCAA leadership is monitoring the COVID situation closely and will make the best decisions for the safety of our student-athletes," PHCC athletic director Brian Henderson said in a PHCC news release.
"Season start dates may be delayed."
Smith said he is turning any delay into a positive.
I'm using that as a timeout period to help us catch up with recruiting," the new coach said. "It's going to be a challenging time, but I'm using this as a time to play catch-up on all the NCAA rules, the JUCO rules, the logistics of it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.