ROCKY MOUNT — Will Hairston remembers the play vividly.
There he is as a Franklin County sophomore defensive lineman in a 2017 Piedmont District game in Danville against George Washington, one-on-one in the open field with GW quarterback Carlos Poole.
Zig didn’t meet zag.
Hairston met the turf.
“It was just me and him,” Hairston recalled. “He got to doing a little scrambling thing. I was chasing him. He hit me with a move. I fell. He got the ball off to the receiver and it was a big play.
“Freshman and sophomore year I was the clumsiest man on the field.”
The 5-foot-11, 250-pound tackle didn’t appear to have two left feet last Friday on Timesland’s biggest stage.
Franklin County lost 27-21 at Salem, but Hairston had an influence up front.
Salem rushed for 170 yards, but 32 came on a fake punt. The rest of the night the Spartans averaged just 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.
“Hairston had a little bit to do with that,” Salem coach Don Holter said after the game. “He’s a man. He plays football the way it should be played.”
Hairston might be a senior, but he is the youngest of five members of his family who have suited up for Timesland’s largest school.
His father, Charles Hairston Sr., graduated from Franklin County in 1982. Older brothers, Charles Jr., Andrew and Nick also played for the Eagles. Charles Hairston Jr. went on to play offensive tackle at Elon.
Will works part-time in his brother’s solid rock masonry business. He conceded that he did not see the value of putting time into working in Franklin County’s weight room earlier in his career.
Until the Eagles were clobbered 50-0 by Thomas Dale in the first round of the 2017 Region 6B playoffs.
“My coaches were getting on me about the weight room,” Hairston said. “I learned that after my first playoff loss. We got beat pretty bad. I said, ‘Never again.’
“The whole team after that game buckled down and got serious about the weight room.”
Franklin County not only made the playoffs last fall, but the Eagles also won their first postseason game since 2011 with a 14-0 shutout of Clover Hill before a second-round loss to Colonial Forge.
Hairston was right in the middle of it.
The stout defensive tackle can sling iron with the best of them now. He has eclipsed the combined 1,800-pound mark in the dead lift, squat and bench press.
Hairston’s added strength complements startling quickness for a player his size.
He shared in two sacks of Salem quarterback Hunter Chaney last week and had two other tackles for loss on running plays.
“He really demands a double-team,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said. “His power and speed off the ball is incredible. He cues on that ball. When that ball twitches, he’s gone.
“I remember sitting in the Piedmont meeting last year. It didn’t take them long to say, ‘Who was that D-tackle you had, [number] 67?’ ”
Hairston, who also works on Sundays at a local Wendy’s, is all about doing his job, according to Franklin County defensive coach Daniel Dyer.
“He’s unselfish,” Dyer said. “Obviously, he loves tackles for losses but he doesn’t mind holding his gap, and doing what we ask him to do.
“You watch him on the field. He never loafs. No matter where the ball is on the field, he’s turning and getting to it. He’s a great asset and a good leader.”
Hairston and fellow senior Damian Dudley have been buddies since the third grade. Dudley played football as a freshman, but he quit the following year.
Dudley is back as a second-string lineman this fall, thanks to Hairston’s persistent nagging.
“He gave me the motivation to come back out here and play,” Dudley said. “He’s all about that work. Knowing I’m a senior and don’t have a starting job, he just pushes me every day.
“He’s a beast out here, point-blank period. He’s a beast. But we give him a go. He gets frustrated. He gets blocked and comes back with more effort.”
Hairston and the Eagles (1-1) have a major challenge Friday night as powerful E.C. Glass comes to town for Franklin County’s home opener.
Hairston is eager to face the talented Hilltoppers, but to the veteran lineman the occasion means that he is another week closer to seeing his high school career come to an end.
“Senior year, first home game, it’s kind of scary,” he said. “I’m ready for it, but at the same time I’m not ready for it because I don’t want it to be going that fast.”
Whether Hairston’s football career will extend beyond 2019 is an uncertainty.
Edwards said no colleges have contacted him about the undersized defensive lineman.
Five-foot-11 defensive tackles are not a coveted commodity.
“Immediately, because of that he’s going to fall under the [Division] III umbrella,” Edwards. “But with his power and speed, he’s kind of a hidden gem for somebody.”
