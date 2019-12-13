Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

Franklin County sophomore Courtney Bryant has been selected to the second team on the VHSL Class 6 volleyball squad.

South County's Katelyn Clarke, a George Mason recruit, was named player of the year.

Keira Peoples of state champion Floyd Kellam, was voted coach of the year.

VHSL CLASS 6

First team

Katelyn Clarke, South County, sr.; Mia Montesa, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Kirah Johnson, Westfield; Amy Burkhardt, W.T. Woodson, jr.; Sydney Jones, Thomas Edison, jr.; Olivia Franke, Langley, sr.; Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, jr.; Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Jaden Reasor, W.T. Woodson, jr.

Second team

Emma Morris, Battlefield, jr.; Olivia Womble, James Robinson, sr.; Jordan Lyons, W.T. Woodson, sr.; Parker Hartzell, West Potomac, jr.; Kate Shiere, Washington-Liberty, sr.; Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, jr.; Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, soph.; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County, soph.; Karis Park, Chantilly, jr.; Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park, jr.

Player of the year

Katelyn Clarke, South County.

Coach of the year

Keira Peoples, Floyd Kellam.

