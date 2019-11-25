VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6A
First team
Mia Montessa, Floyd Kellam; Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County; Sarah Murphy, Ocean Lakes; Hannah Smith, Ocean Lakes; Chloe Culanding, Grassfield; Jesse George, Floyd Kellam; Sarah Thompson, Floyd Kellam; Madison Hadfield, James River-Midlothian; Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam.
Second team
Baylea Gunkel, Tallwood; Erika Anderson, Grassfield; Riley Zell, Ocean Lakes; Morgan Ludovici, Floyd Kellam; Amelia Walker, James River-Midlothian; Megan Thompson, Cosby; Abby Spencer, Floyd Kellam; Alex Christoff, Franklin County; Ella St. Pierre, Cosby; Morgan Fortune, Grassfield.
Player of the year
Mia Montessa, Floyd Kellam.
Coach of the year
Keira Peoples, Floyd Kellam.
