VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6A

First team

Mia Montessa, Floyd Kellam; Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County; Sarah Murphy, Ocean Lakes; Hannah Smith, Ocean Lakes; Chloe Culanding, Grassfield; Jesse George, Floyd Kellam; Sarah Thompson, Floyd Kellam; Madison Hadfield, James River-Midlothian; Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam.

Second team

Baylea Gunkel, Tallwood; Erika Anderson, Grassfield; Riley Zell, Ocean Lakes; Morgan Ludovici, Floyd Kellam; Amelia Walker, James River-Midlothian; Megan Thompson, Cosby; Abby Spencer, Floyd Kellam; Alex Christoff, Franklin County; Ella St. Pierre, Cosby; Morgan Fortune, Grassfield.

Player of the year

Mia Montessa, Floyd Kellam.

Coach of the year

Keira Peoples, Floyd Kellam.

