Paul Moyer was the head football coach at Roanoke Catholic for only two years, but his reach throughout the Roanoke Valley was much greater.
Moyer retired at Catholic in 2001 because of ongoing health concerns.
Thursday, Moyer's long battle with diabetes ended when the former Celtics coach died at age 75.
Moyer's son, P.J. Moyer, said his father went to work Thursday at a business at Valley View Mall and possibly suffered a heart attack. Paul Moyer had a pacemaker installed "four or five years ago," his son said.
"He went to work and they think it happened right after he left his shift, which was 11 a.m.," P.J. Moyer said.
Paul Moyer was Roanoke Catholic's coach in 1999 and 2000, compiling an 8-12 overall record. He resigned in July 2001 following an 0-10 season during and was replaced by Celtics assistant coach Dennis Blanchard.
Moyer was one the co-founder of the Inner-City Athletic Association, which provided opportunities and instruction for Roanoke youth in competitive sports.
North Cross boys basketball coach and football assistant Shannon Taylor, who starred at Virginia and played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, credits Moyer for much of his development as an athlete.
"He was instrumental in my development," Taylor said. "He was a father figure. When I didn't have things, he would provide. He's the first coach, he and Joe Gaither, that probably convinced me and put so much confidence in me that I could play this game at the highest level.
"He started soccer in Northwest Roanoke. I played soccer for him. I played baseball for him. I even ran track for him.
Taylor and Moyer's older son, former Salem High athlete Keith Moyer, were close friends and was often at the Moyer home.
"He was just an amazing man," Taylor said. He didn't turn any kids away. I have so many memories of going to his house. We used to go fishing. We had a blast. He was just a great person."
Moyer was an assistant coach at Roanoke Catholic under John Cooke in 1994 when the Celtics won their first VISAA state championship. Cooke died in 2018.
P.J. Moyer was a start running back at Catholic from 1994-96. Along with former Virginia basketball star J.R. Reynolds, he is one of only two Roanoke Catholic athletes whose jersey has been retired by the school.
Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck played football for the Celtics in the 1990s, coming across town from the Cave Spring area in Roanoke County.
Paul Moyer was waiting on the business end of a coaching whistle.
"He showed all us a tough kind of discipline, a grit, hard-nosed, while also teaching us to be respectful," Peck said. "If you met Paul, he was a soft-spoken guy. He was not a loud man."
Services for Paul Moyer will be held at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Church on Cove Road at a date and time to be determined.
