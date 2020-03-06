No matter where basketball takes him in the future, Roanoke’s Keith Oddo probably experienced his career highlight Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Oddo, a University of Richmond graduate who had one season of remaining eligibility, took the floor for Louisville with five seconds remaining and added a late 3-pointer as time expired in the Cardinals’ 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. It was his first basket in a Louisville uniform.
“It was an awesome moment for me but, more importantly, it was just fun to share that with my teammates," said Oddo, who played in high school at North Cross.
Oddo, a nonscholarship player at Richmond until his final year in 2018-19, plans to leave Louisville with a degree in sports administration and will pursue jobs in coaching as a graduate assistant.
“A lot of people might not have been able to take the same journey that I have, sacrificing playing time for playing on this caliber of a team,” Oddo said. “It’s a decision I have no regrets with. By far, it’s been the best year of my life.”
The walk-on has played in eight games and a total of 8 minutes, 21 seconds for 10th-ranked Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC). The Cardinals wrap up the regular season in Charlottesville for a 4 p.m. tipoff with No. 22 Virginia (14-5).
“Whether I play or not, just to have all my family and friends there will mean the world to me,” said Oddo, noting that he’ll have grandparents at the game. “I remember watching [point guard] Sean Singletary play there and guys like Joe Harris and Malcolm Brogdon.
“They’re the defending national champions who gave us a run on our home court [in Louisville’s 80-73 overtime victory two weeks ago]. It’s hopefully going to be a game I never forget.”
Richmond did not play UVa during Oddo’s three seasons with the Spiders, although the teams scrimmaged in back-to-back years, one of them at John Paul Jones Arena.
“It was a closed scrimmage and no fans were there,” he said. “Just to be part of the [game day] environment is something that I’ll be really excited for.”
Louisville did not play at Virginia Tech this season, but the Hokies were the opponent for his Sunday 3-pointer, his third in four attempts going back to his years at Richmond.
Oddo had entered the game with 1:06 remaining and was assisted by freshman David Johnson, who had come into the game with 23 seconds left.
“He’s a freshman who’s starting for us and he’s going to be an NBA caliber player.” Oddo said. “As soon as he flew in there for the rebound, most people would have put it up, especially for a younger guy
“He kind of looked at me as he was jumping up in the air and I knew the ball was coming right to me.Just the awareness of him shows the kind of team player he is. That’s [the left corner] probably one of my favorite shots on the court to shoot the ball.”
Louisville has been welcoming from the start, beginning with a phone call from Luke Hancock, who was named most outstanding player when Louisville won its since-vacated 2013 NCAA championship. Hancock is a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, where Oddo played as a freshman.
“My first week up here at Louisville, Luke shot me a text and said, ‘Welcome to the ’Ville,’" Oddo said. “I remember when I was at Hidden Valley, probably in fifth or sixth grade when Luke was on those Hidden Valley teams.
“To see his career path from an under-recruited guy who went to Hargrave [Military Academy] and then George Mason and then shining on the highest of stages, he’s a person whose friendship I really value.
“If there’s anything around Louisville or basketball and I have a question, he’s the first person I’d go to.”
For the moment, in Oddo’s world, everything appears to be fine.
