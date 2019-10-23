The Adam Ward Classic basketball event has expanded to a two-day format.
It also has expanded away from the court.
The 2020 event will feature 10 games at Salem High School Jan. 31-Feb. 1, including the first appearance of perennial national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
In conjunction with the Adam Ward event is a Jan. 30 appearance at Salem Civic Center by motivational speaker and former NBA player Chris Herren.
Herren’s appearance was arranged by the Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association and is separate from the Adam Ward event.
“I asked for January or February and they said the only night they had available was January the 30th,” WVBOA commissioner Jerry Spangler said. “That’s the night before Adam Ward. That’s perfect.”
Herren was featured in the 2011 ESPN documentary “Unguarded” for his struggles with substance abuse that curtailed a promising NBA career, which ended in 2001 with the Boston Celtics.
For the past decade, the former star at Boston College and Fresno State has toured the country telling his story and speaking out about substance abuse.
“As of right now, we’re not going to charge [admission],” Spangler said. “It’s something we can do for the community. If it helps two or three kids, it’s worth it.
“We want some kids and adults to see some stuff that maybe they wouldn’t ordinarily see in Roanoke.”
The 2020 Adam Ward schedule features Oak Hill against Believe Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina, in the final game on Feb. 1.
Oak Hill’s roster includes 6-foot-5 Darius Maddox, who has committed to Virginia Tech.
Other games in the Adam Ward event include a rematch between VHSL Class 3 champion Northside and reigning Class 2 champ Radford, and games pitting Salem vs. Glenvar, Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg, Graham vs. Spotswood, Auburn vs. Lord Botetourt and North Cross vs. Oak Hill’s “Red” team.
Wythe state champ Blevins commits to Radford for golf
Two-time VHSL Class 2 state golf champion Channing Blevins has accepted an offer to walk on at Radford University.
Blevins shot a 1-over-par 73 at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford on Oct. 15 to win his second consecutive state title while leading George Wythe to a 46-stroke victory in the team standings.
Blevins was part of three state championship teams at George Wythe.
He shot 9-under-par 61 twice in 2019 high school matches this year at Wytheville Golf Club.
Blevins also won the Region 1C title and was named Mountain Empire District golfer of the year.
Maroons coach Johnny Beamer said Radford offered only two freshmen a walk-on spot along with Class 6 state runner-up Bryce Corbett of Battlefield, adding that the Highlanders do not give scholarship money to incoming freshmen.
“He started having conversations with Radford just after the start of the season,” Beamer said. “He’s already spoken with Bryce. He’s really excited.”
Brenner coached runners-up in state golf, girls tennis
Graduates, students and faculty at several Timesland schools are mourning the passing of Carol Brenner, who coached VHSL state runner-up teams in two sports.
Brenner died Oct. 14 after being diagnosed in 2014 with ovarian cancer, her husband, former Lord Botetourt High School principal Alan Brenner, said.
Brenner started the girls tennis program at Hidden Valley, leading the Titans to three Group AA state tournaments, including a runner-up finish in 2005.
She succeeded John Shotwell as the golf coach at James River in 2011, coaching the Knights to second place in the 2012 Group A tournament.
“Her legacy was those kids,” Alan Brenner said. “She pushed them hard, but she loved those kids.”
Brenner also was a former president of the Roanoke Valley Women’s Golf Association.
Alan Brenner said his wife tried to use her disease as a rallying cry for early detection.
“It’s a silent killer,” he said. “She really wanted to get the message to women to get themselves checked.”
