On the first day of varsity baseball tryouts at Alleghany County High School in 1967, those hopeful of making the Colts' roster numbered 169.
There was one man in charge.
And first-year coach Joe Carpenter had his own idea how to cull the ranks of prospective players.
"We didn't see a baseball for a month," said Kenny Higgins, who made the team as a freshman. "He ran us to death to try to get rid of some people."
Carpenter, who died Sunday at his home in Covington at age 77, had the winning formula on the diamond.
Serving as Alleghany County's head coach from 1967-81, he posted a career record of 201 victories, 59 losses and one tie including a VHSL Group AA runner-up finish in 1975.
He coached in the first VHSCA East-West All-Star game in 1976 and was inducted into Roanoke College's sports hall of fame in 1980 after graduating in 1965.
Several of Carpenter's Alleghany players enjoyed post-high school success.
Pitcher Keith Scruggs reached the Class AA level in the Boston Red Sox organization, while third baseman Jonathan Williams was a second-team All-ACC selection at Virginia in 1975.
Carpenter, a Covington High School graduate, entered school administration and became the assistant superintendent in Alleghany County. He also was the chairman of the board of trustees at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.
He also served as a regional scout for the Kansas City Royals.
Higgins, who later became the head football coach and principal at Alleghany High School following Alleghany County's consolidation with Clifton Forge High, played baseball under Carpenter for four seasons.
"Joe was a great guy," Higgins said. "He took care of his guys. He looked after them. He was one of my go-to guys during my career. If I had a question I would go to Joe and ask him.
"He got involved in football with me when I was at Alleghany. He kept all the stats. He was a great supporter to the other teams when he wasn't coaching."
Gary Rice succeeded Carpenter as the head coach at Alleghany County in 1982 and served for 36 seasons at Alleghany High before retiring in 2019 with 565 career victories.
He was the junior varsity coach at Alleghany County under Carpenter for 10 years.
"He was a likeable personality, got along with everybody," Rice said.
Carpenter was a major figure in Alleghany County baseball history.
"There was a lot of great heritage in baseball at Alleghany County," said Rice, who coached the Alleghany Mountaineers to a Group AA runner-up finish in 2008. "Brothers played, uncles, granddads, grandsons. You showed up, you knew 50 to 100 kids were going to show up to play baseball.
"You cut a lot of good ones. I mean kids who would be stars nowadays."
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen's Anglican Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.