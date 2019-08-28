Every architect needs a blueprint.
William Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace drew one up in January that completely reshaped his team’s foundation.
Fleming had just finished a 1-8 season in 2018 in Lovelace’s first season. That came on the heels of an 0-10 record in 2017 under former coach Bobby Martin.
Lovelace knew something had to change.
Something did.
When Fleming’s returning and prospective players came back for the second semester in January, they got a look at Lovelace’s plans.
The blueprint read like this:
- You must not be tardy to class.
- You must attend 80 percent of the team’s weightlifting sessions.
- You must be a good citizen in and out of school.
- And, you must maintain an overall 2.0 grade point average for all nine-week periods.
Do all of the above and you are welcome to play football at William Fleming.
Fail at any one of them and … see you next year or goodbye.
In the last eight months, Lovelace has cut 47 players — either returnees or wannabees — from the team.
Some of the players who survived say it is the best thing their coach has ever done.
“As a young adult in general, effort and energy goes from one thing to another,” senior quarterback Deaquan Nichols said. “If you have no effort in school, you’re not going to have any effort in practice. It’s taking pride in what you do.”
Instilling responsibility was Lovelace’s general idea to produce rewards for his players and, consequently, some wins on the field for a program that has won just 20 football games in the last nine years.
Lovelace said he was part of a similar blueprint in 2016 at E.C. Glass High in Lynchburg when the Hilltoppers were coming off a 1-9 season in Jeff Woody’s first year. Expanding on a disciplinary system used across town by Heritage coach Bradley, Woody and Lovelace laid down the law at Glass.
“That’s when we started thinking, ‘How can we make football become a privilege for guys instead of something they just expect,’ ” Lovelace said.
E.C. Glass won six games the next year. The following season in 2017, the Hilltoppers finished 8-4 and had their first postseason victory since 2005. Last fall, Glass finished 11-2.
“We got together at the end of that 1-9 season and decided something drastic had to happen,” Lovelace said. “Every coach wants to win games. We believe this is going to help us.”
Being tardy to class counts against a player’s 80-percent requirement of weightlifting attendance.
Fleming had 54 offseason workouts.
“If you missed 11 of them … if a guy had eight tardies and three [missed workouts] … you were done,” the coach said.
The citizenship requirement is less black and white, but Lovelace wanted his players to know their behavior is always on notice.
“It’s kind of up to the coaches, but it’s a way for us to let you know that what you do outside of the football field means everything. We wanted to tie everything they’re doing into how it affects football.”
Showing up on time and acting right should be a matter of effort. Maintaining a 2.0 GPA? Lovelace believes that is up to the individual player as well.
Lovelace has struggling student-athletes send weekly emails to their teachers. The coaches monitor the dialogue in those messages. If four weeks pass with no improvement, the player’s parents are summoned for a meeting.
“There’s no wiggle room, but we feel very good about the steps we take,” he said.
“We kind of circle the wagons and make sure everybody is helping and everybody is informed about what’s going on. So in our mind, if a guy doesn’t make it for GPA, it was him not trying very hard.”
Lovelace knew right away that many Fleming players would not make the first cut.
“We knew there would be a lot of guys,” he said. “Being consistent and being committed to something is a tough precedent to have to set.
“We knew it would take a while, but we believe in it and we like what we’re seeing so far.”
Lovelace said the cumulative GPA of the 47 players who failed the blueprint standards was 1.4. The 40 or so varsity players who earned a 2019 uniform? Their combined GPA is 2.9.
“It made people take class a lot more serious,” said Nichols, who sports a 4.5 GPA. “There are a lot of people at school in general who view sports as their motivation.
“Some guys didn’t like it. Of course, it’s the same guys who complained about it a lot. Everybody else who always did their stuff right never really minded.”
Junior running back/linebacker Deuce Anderson can relate to the guys who didn’t make it.
“I thought I was going to be one,” he said.
Anderson said he struggled initially with the 2.0 requirement.
“It was kind of tough,” he said. “It was hard for me to get my grades up. Now I’ve got them up there.”
Lovelace touts Anderson as one of the success stories from his blueprint.
“Deuce stepped up to the plate,” he said. “He did his part. He turned that GPA around. I don’t know if he missed a weight room after basketball season. That kind of propelled him to be one of our best leaders.”
While it is possible any of the current Colonels could fall by the wayside before 2020, Lovelace isn’t expecting it.
“I would be very disappointed,” the Fleming coach said. “What we found was that most guys who made it through blueprint in the offseason, it became something they maintained.
“Guys are aware of what their GPAs are. Guys are paying attention to their grades. Once a guy becomes awakened to how important that is, it’s something they stick with.”
Lovelace outlined his discipline blueprint to a captivated audience at a recent Roanoke Valley Sports club meeting.
He admitted that not every member of the Fleming community was in support.
“It’s going to take a while before things catch on with the entire community, but I think our fans will appreciate the kind of care we’re giving to our young men,” he said.
The second-year coach said he took his idea to the top level of the Roanoke City Schools administration before implementing the measures, all the way up to superintendent Rita Bishop.
“This is something they knew was coming when I was hired last spring,” he said. “We haven’t had any lack of support from any of the administrators.”
Lovelace isn’t alone in monitoring his players inside the school. Unlike his predecessor, Martin, Lovelace has 10 members of his coaching staff working in the building in some capacity during the school day.
“It’s a full joint effort with all of my guys,” he said. “No way we’d be able to do that without having as many coaches in the building.”
Turning Fleming’s football fortunes around is the goal, but Lovelace said that is not be his blueprint’s main objective.
“We want guys to have options when they’re done playing for us,” Lovelace said. “We don’t want guys to play four years and not have GPAs to have options.”