LYNCHBURG -- Robert Martin won a pair of events to lead William Fleming to the boys title, while William Byrd used its depth to take the girls crown in the Blue Ridge District indoor track and field meet Saturday at Heritage High School.
Martin took the 300 meters (36.91 seconds) and 500 (1:09.56) as Fleming edged Franklin County 111-108 in the boys meet.
Lord Botetourt's Bryson Cook, Northside's Matthew Johnson and Franklin County's Garrett Garman also were double winners.
Byrd topped Franklin County 111-102 in the girls meet.
Fleming freshman Kimora Jones swept four events: 55 meters (7.63), 55 hurdles (9.55), long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (32-7).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
At Heritage H.S.
Boys team scores
1. William Fleming (WF) 111, 2. Franklin County (FC) 108, 3. William Byrd (WB) 86, 4. Lord Botetourt (LB) 66, 5. Northside (N) 51, 6. Staunton River (SR) 41.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. Garman (FC) 6.61, 2. Jones (WF) 6.69, 3. Edwards (WF) 6.79; 300 -- 1. Martin (WF) 36.91, 2. Taylor (WF) 38.87, 3. tie, Allen (WF) and Garman (FC) 39.79; 500 -- 1. Martin (WF) 1:09.56, 2. Band (WB) 1:13.04, 3. Gregory (SR) 1:16.37; 1,000 -- 1. Cook (LB) 2:47.49, 2. Ryder (SR) 2:49.02, 3. Glass (WB) 3:03.32; 1,600 -- 1. Cook (LB) 4:53.44, 2. Poff (LB) 5:05.90, 3. Dalton (WB) 5:09.36; 3,200 -- 1. Stanford (FC) 10:48.82, 2. Chapman (FC) 11:08.82, 2. Krawczyk (EB) 11:09.43; 55 hurdles -- 1. Allen (WF) 7.92, 2. Moon (LB) 8.18, 3. Emmons-Mayo (LB) 8.39; 800 relay -- 1. William Fleming 1:40.28, 2. Franklin County 1:40.74, 3. William Byrd 1:43.21; 1,600 relay -- 1. William Fleming 3:58.08, 2. Northside 4:01.97, 3. William Byrd 4:03.73; 3,200 relay -- 1. William Byrd 8:48.79, 2. Franklin County 9:07.79, 3. Lord Botetourt 9:14.21; High jump -- 1. Johnson (N) 5-6, 2. Garman (FC) 5-6, 3. tie, Spraker (WB) and Jones (WF) 5-4; Pole vault -- 1. Johnson (N) 12-0, 2. Roth (WB) 10-6, 3. Gibson (WB) 10-0; Long jump -- 1. Garman (FC) 22-7, 2. Jones (WF) 21-3 1/2, 3. Smith (N) 21-2; Triple jump -- 1. Nelson (WF) 41-7, 2. Gregory (SR) 39-3 3/4, 3. Cromwell (FC) 38-9; Shot put -- 1. Chrisman (FC) 42-0, 2. Hawkins (SR) 40-9 1/2, 3. Hairston (FC) 37-10.
Girls team scores
1. William Byrd 111, 2. Franklin County 102, 3. Lord Botetourt 71, 4. William Fleming 63, 5. Staunton River 47, 6. Northside 19.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Jones (WF) 7.63, 2. Watson (WF) 7.64, 3. Dalton (WB) 7.87; 300 -- 1. Dalton (WB) 45.79, 2. Trotter (FC) 45.85, 3. Watson (WF) 46.60; 500 -- 1. Cooper (FC) 1:26.00 2. Duff (LB) 1:27.94, 3. Walker (N) 1:29.35, 1,000 -- 1. Cooper (FC) 3:28.20, 2. Hurd (WB) 3:33.64, 3. Glass (WB) 3:39.92; 1,600 -- 1. Shorter (FC) 5:53.58 2. Vokus (LB) 5:55.50, 3. Hoover (LB) 6:27.97; 3,200 -- 1. Vokus (LB) 13:10.16, 2. Metric (SR) 13:19.13, 3. Dillon (FC) 14:01.56; 55 hurdles -- 1. Jones (WF) 9.55, 2. Acosta (N) 10.08, 3. Malue (LB) 10.30; 800 relay -- 1. William Byrd 1:57.90, 2. William Fleming 2:03.95, 3. Franklin County 2:04.52; 1,600 relay -- 1. Lord Botetourt 4:41.36, 2. William Byrd 4:41.97, 3. Staunton River 4:53.10; 3,200 -- 1. Franklin County 10:57.78, 2. Lord Botetourt 11:0528, 3. Staunton River 4:53.10; High jump -- 1. Harrilla (WB) 4-8, 2. Patterson (FC) 4-6, 3. Atkinson (FC) 4-4; Long jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 16-2, 2. Harrilla (WB) 16- 1/2, 3. Figart (WB) 15-8; Triple jump -- 1. Jones (WF) 32-7, 2. Ferguson (SR) 32-0, 3. Harrilla (WB) 30-10 1/2; Shot put -- 1. Carter (SR) 32-0, 2. Mills (FC) 30-3, 3. Everett (SR) 29-2.
