Timesland
1. Lord Botetourt  10-0
2. Salem   9-1
3. Pulaski County 8-2
4. Northside 7-3
5. Franklin County 6-4
6. Galax 8-1
7. Magna Vista 7-3
8. Blacksburg 6-4
9. Hidden Valley 6-4
10. Jefferson Forest 6-4

