Bob Young touched many lives as a father, uncle, principal, teacher, coach and friend.
So the Radford resident's death early Tuesday at the age of 83 was met with great sorrow.
"I loved the man, … as did a lot of people in Radford," Radford High School boys basketball coach Rick Cormany said Wednesday in a phone interview. "I just sobbed when I heard the news."
Young was the father of Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young and Mike's younger brother, David.
He was an assistant football coach at Dublin High School for 10 years and also served as that school's head baseball coach for a few years. He also taught history.
He later served 20 years as the principal at Dalton Intermediate School in Radford before retiring in 1999.
"There are so many similarities between Michael's coaching style and his dad's teaching style," said Radford University athletic director Robert Lineburg, who was Bob's nephew. "Both of them are just master storytellers."
Bob Young’s sister, Joann, is married to Norman Lineburg, the legendary former football coach at Radford High School.
Bob Young's nephews include Robert Lineburg; Wayne Lineburg, an assistant football coach at Wake Forest; Mark Lineburg, the superintendent of schools in Halifax County; and Paul Lineburg, the principal at Northside Middle School.
"He's always been like a second father to me," Paul Lineburg said. "I have fond memories of family gatherings with him. He was always great at telling stories. We always talked about sports."
"He was one of the two most influential people in my life, he and my father," Robert Lineburg said. "He loved, loved being around his family."
Young was an avid sports fan.
"This time of the year with basketball, he was probably watching four games at a time every night — two TVs, a laptop and his phone," Robert Lineburg said.
"He loved throwing a Super Bowl party," Radford High School athletic director Greg Wade said.
When Mike Young left Wofford last spring to take the Tech job, his father was among the family members on hand for his introductory press conference at Cassell Coliseum.
Mike Young had gone with his father to many Tech basketball games while growing up.
"I can trace my passion for this game back to the late '60s, early '70s and going over with my dad to the Cassell," Mike Young said in a 2002 interview.
"When he was a little fellow, … we went to about all the Tech home games at that time," Bob Young said in an interview last fall.
Paul and Robert Lineburg were both students at Dalton Intermediate School when their uncle was the principal.
"People loved him," Robert Lineburg said. "He's a kind, kind gentleman and he was a great educator."
After becoming a middle school principal himself, Paul Lineburg would get advice from his uncle.
"I'll certainly miss talking to him," Paul Lineburg said. "Uncle Bobby as a principal was kind of the master of … going in and out of classrooms and what we call management by walking around. … He would pop into classrooms and talk to teachers and students.
"The ability to relate to people was something that he was masterful at."
When Young was the Dalton principal, he hired Wade as a teacher.
"He was great as far as … knowing all the kids' first names and talking to them up and down the hall," Wade said. "He was strict; he didn't let them get away with a whole lot. But he was very fair."
As principal, Young delivered the public address announcements each morning. But he would never say a Dalton Intermediate School team had lost.
"Either the DIS Bobcats finished first or second," Wade said. "Never lost."
When Cormany began working at Radford High School 27 years ago, Young was working next door as the Dalton principal. The two had many talks in Young's office.
"A tremendous educator," Cormany said. "Kids loved him. … Not many people have that, to where they can … be hard if they need to, but the kids also know that they care."
Cormany's two sons, who play high school basketball, grew quite fond of Young.
"Every [Radford High] game, when he's at the game, they go up and talk to him," Cormany said. "When they got the news, … they were just devastated."
Bob Young used to officiate football games, both at the high school and rec league levels.
He also coached youth sports. He was Robert Lineburg's Little League coach.
"My uncle was a tremendous baseball coach — great with the fundamentals," Robert Lineburg said. "He was very, very active in the Radford recreation department."
He was also a history buff who liked to read books about the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
"He would sit in on Bud Robertson's Civil War class at Virginia Tech," Robert Lineburg said.
Robert and Paul Lineburg declined to reveal a cause of death for their uncle. Mike and David Young could not be reached for comment.
Bob Young was a patient at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital earlier this year because of heart issues, said Wade.
"When he was not doing well, he was so frustrated that he couldn't get to see the Bobcats play [basketball] this year," Cormany said.
But just last week, Young was in the Dedmon Center stands to watch the Radford High School boys basketball team in a state semifinal game.
"The most loyal Bobcat," Cormany said.
Funeral plans have not yet been announced.
Young is also survived by his grandchildren and his girlfriend of more than two decades, Barbara Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.