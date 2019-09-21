E.C. Glass entered Friday’s game against Jefferson Forest wanting to prove it was more than just celebrated quarterback DreSean Kendrick. So the Hilltoppers spread the love and showcased a handful of athletes.
“It’s not the Kendrick show,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said.
Still, Kendrick was fun to watch.
The quarterback — the one Jefferson Forest knew it had to stop in order to have a chance — rushed for 176 yards, threw for 175 more and figured in to five touchdowns as E.C. Glass pushed its winning streak in the Black & Blue Bowl to five straight games with a dominant 59-21 victory over JF.
Kendrick scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for two more scores.
But on a night when there was no shortage of outstanding playmakers on the Lynchburg City Stadium turf, the Glass QB deflected questions about his performance.
“A lot of other players stepped up tonight,” he said. “A lot of the [pregame] talk was about stopping me, and I think [Glass] really stepped up to [say] ‘We play on the team, too.’”
This one unfolded like a mirror image of both 2018 matchups between JF and Glass. Initially, it was a track meet. It featured 28 total first-quarter points, 38 in the second quarter.
But Forest (1-2) couldn’t keep pace with the quick strikes from Glass (3-0).
All three Cavaliers’ touchdowns came courtesy of a strong connection between quarterback Blake Riddlebarger and receiver Danteas Braxton.
Braxton reeled in scoring strikes of 70, 60 and 68 yards. He finished with four catches for 226 yards, making one-handed, over-the-shoulder grabs and leaping snares. Riddlebarger completed 11 of 20 passes for a career-high 285 yards. Running back Keenan Cupit chipped in 75 rushing yards, but was held to just 37 in the first half while Glass built a 42-21 lead.
“We pretty much knew all week they weren’t going to double cover [Braxton] until about the second half,” Riddlebarger said. “We knew that was going to be open coming in to the game.”
JF coach Paul White called Kendrick the difference-maker.
“He’s the dude, man,” White said. “I credit him. He’s a good football player and they’re a good football team.”
Kendrick scored on runs of 19, 66 and 6 yards. On his 66-yarder, he brushed aside seven to eight tackles, twisting and turning and streaking into the end zone. Kendrick threw two passes, both to junior D-Moe Mosley, of 38 and 28 yards.
Mosley finished with four catches for 86 yards.
“As long as we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re going a long way,” Mosley said of Glass.
Ty Foster added 75 rushing yards for the Hilltoppers, which managed 538 yards of total offense to JF’s 397. Quoterrus Craighead had 60 rushing yards for the ‘Toppers.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons and we were trying to tap into that,” Woody said. “When we do that, it makes our offense better.”
Still, Kendrick racked up 351 all-purpose yards, which rivaled JF’s total output.
“It all revolves around his distribution,” Woody said, “but we established this up front, first and foremost: We handed it off and were working other people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.