It wasn’t too long ago that Florida State signed the No. 1-rated football recruit from Virginia in each of three straight seasons.
Has anybody checked out the Seminoles’ win-loss record of late? After going 5-7 in 2017, the Seminoles’ first season with Willie Taggart as head coach, the team was 4-5 this year before Taggart was fired.
Clearly, it wasn’t the three elite recruits from Virginia – Josh Sweat, Lavonta Taylor and Khalan Laborn – who were responsible for Taggart losing his job. For one, Sweat wasn’t around this year after making himself available for the NFL Draft, in which he was selected by Philadelphia in the third round.
There seems to be a herd mentality when it comes to the top prospects in the state, and the example over the past two seasons has been Penn State, which has taken the No. 1 recruit off The Roanoke Times top 25 in each of the past two seasons, running back Ricky Slade from Woodbridge in 2017 and linebacker Brandon Smith from Louisa in 2018.
If you haven’t been following them, Slade has played in 20 games and rushed for 413 yards over two seasons, with his regular season coming to a close this year when he was suspended for a rules violation. Smith has played in three games and could be redshirted.
Generally speaking, the No. 1-rated players from Virginia have not made a splash in recent years, although that’s not to say the talent has bottomed out, according to Tom Luginbill, who previously worked at scouts.com and now heads up football recruiting for ESPN and the ACC Network.
“We have graded 68 players from the state of Virginia in the 2020 class that we feel are Power 5-caliber players,” said Luginbill, referring to the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC.
“The area is still a huge attraction for nationwide recruiters.”
Most of the recruiting services have a 1-to-5 scale in which the top recruits receive five stars. There were seven four-star players in Virginia this year but no five-stars.
The last prospect from Virginia to get a five-star rating was inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell by rivals.com in 2017. Mitchell has been injured for much of this season and has played in a total of 15 games over two seasons at Ohio State, mostly on special teams.
If the number of elite prospects in the Mid-Atlantic area has dropped off, Luginbill can’t vouch for it.
“If you considered the DMV as a whole,” said Luginbill of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., “we have roughly 82 players with Power-5 grades, of which roughly 30 are four-star and above for the 2020 class.
“I think, often times, that can be cyclical when it comes to recruiting in any state.”
The proliferation of schools jumping from FCS to FBS, such as Liberty, make it more difficult to evaluate. That’s why the Power 5 designation is being used more regularly.
Every recruit on the Roanoke Times Top 25 has signed with a Power 5 school and that is likely to remain a qualification for being ranked. What will be interesting to watch in the next month is the impending “regular” signing period, which starts Feb. 5 and is unlikely to spark much activity at the FBS level.
The early signing date for football was established to reduce the number of athletes backing out of commitments, but it’s football and it’s recruiting. Never be surprised by an end run.
