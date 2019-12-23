LYNCHBURG — Dennis Carter was standing in the parking lot outside Liberty University's football stadium last week when a man drove up to him.
"You don't know me," the man said, "but thank you."
The man gave Carter the thumbs-up sign and drove off.
WSET (Channel 13) viewers are going to miss Carter when the Lynchburg television station's long-time sports director retires next week.
Carter will miss them, too.
"I've enjoyed [the job]. It hasn't been so much like work," Carter said last week. "I'm going to miss it when I don't have games to go to and people to see. I enjoy getting out and talking to people in the community. I like to talk sports.
"The athletes you talk to, the coaches you talk to, fans coming up to you and want to talk about sports — I'm going to miss that, I really am."
Carter, 62, was hired by the ABC affiliate for the Roanoke-Lynchburg TV market in August 1983 and was promoted to sports director two years later.
He announced in October that he would retire at year's end. His final broadcast will be the 6 p.m. news on Dec. 30.
"He's kind of like a rock star when he gets to go to different schools," WSET weekend sports anchor Dave Walls said. "People will cheer for him when he comes in."
Long hours
While growing up in Danville, Carter wished he could become a sportscaster.
"Watching games [on TV] with my dad sitting there when I was a little kid, I can remember telling him, 'That sure would be a great way to make a living, would be to talk about sports and be paid for it,’" Carter said.
Carter majored in communications at Virginia Tech. After working for two Danville radio stations and moonlighting with WSET, he was hired by WSET in 1983 as its weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter. He succeeded Steve Feinman as sports director in 1985.
"In this industry, where people kind of come and go, he's been the mainstay," Walls said of Carter. "There's been people now who he's not only covered them when they were in high school but now he's covering their kids."
Carter once got about five minutes to deliver the sports news on the WSET newscasts. He is now down to 2 1/2 minutes on the 6 p.m. broadcast and three minutes on the 11 p.m. telecast, although he does have the luxury of more time on the "Football Friday" and "Full Court Press" highlight shows on Friday nights.
Carter can often be seen with his TV camera at high school and college games, gathering footage for his sportscasts.
"Trying to cover as much as we did with two people in the [sports] department, it's hard to get to a lot of places," Carter said. "We worked hard and we put forth a really good effort to get out and cover those things."
Carter has fond memories of covering the Virginia Tech football team in the Sugar Bowl in the 1995 and 1999 seasons. He also enjoyed covering the Virginia men's basketball team's Elite Eight win over Purdue in March.
But he will miss covering high school sports the most.
"That's what I'm most proud of," he said.
Carter regrets that he has not reported more feature pieces, such as the one he did in January on Daniel Sterne, a Jefferson Forest High School boys basketball team manager who has muscular dystrophy.
"It's a story that touches your heart," Carter said. "I didn't have a chance to do as many feature stories as I would have liked to have over the years, just because you're so busy, out trying to get highlights of games night after night after night."
Carter will soon have his nights free.
"It's going to be so different," Carter said. "I've already warned my wife that I'll probably want to go to games from time to time."
Carter does not go home once the 11 p.m. newscast is over. He stays at the station until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. to post stories to WSET's website; tape a sports report for "Good Morning Virginia"; and tape a morning sports report for two radio stations.
"That'll be a big change, becoming more of a morning person [in retirement]," Carter said.
Time for family
Carter had been considering retirement for the last few years. But his wife, Regina, retired in October from her job as the senior vice president for government affairs and communications for BWX Technologies in Lynchburg.
So Carter decided it was a good time for him to retire as well.
"My wife and I have been working different schedules for the past 36 years," said Carter, who dated Regina for six years before they were married in 1989. "In 30 1/2 years of being married, we probably haven't seen each other all that much, just because we've been two ships passing through the night.
"We'll find out if we really like each other now. I think we do."
Regina Carter said retirement will be "a different journey" for the couple.
"It will be good to be able to spend time together and really get to know each other all over again," she said.
The couple's son, who recently became engaged, lives in Richmond. Carter's 92-year-old father lives in Danville, as does Carter's sister.
"I really want to spend more time with my family," Carter said.
Carter and his wife plan to continue to live in Lynchburg.
"I like it here," Carter said. "Lynchburg's become home."
Carter has made so much of an impact at WSET that he was recently chosen for the 2020 class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held in April in Virginia Beach.
"That was a surprise for me," Carter said. "I don't think I'm really deserving of it, but it's a nice honor to be included with people that I've followed and been friends of."
Carter is the same person off the air as he is on the air, said Walls.
"He's perfectly happy with just grabbing a camera to go out and shoot things and not being on air," Walls said. "He's more concerned about putting the spotlight on the athletes and the teams rather than it being on himself."
WSET will salute Carter during his final newscast on Dec. 30. But Carter is not sure what he will say when he bids adieu on the broadcast.
"I have started to think about it, because it's now starting to hit that I'm leaving after 36 1/2 years," he said. "I didn't think the end of the year was going to get here as quick as it has."
It will be hard for Carter to stay away, said Walls.
"He's like, 'Well, maybe I can come back and shoot a couple games for you,’" Walls said. "He's going to enjoy not being at the station until 2 or 3 in the morning, … but he's going to miss it. I know we're going to miss him."
The job has been fun, said Carter.
"This is something that I have enjoyed and still enjoy," he said. "It's going to be tough for me when I leave covering sports, just because it's been a part of my life for so long.
"I might feel lost there on Friday nights after I retire. It's going to be weird going out to a game on Friday night — or a couple of games on Friday night."
