As opposed to the football programs that have a different look from season to season, Pulaski County High School will have a different sound in 2020.
Dan Callahan, who has been synonymous with Pulaski County High School athletics since the 1970s, died Wednesday following complications from hernia surgery. He was 72.
Callahan was in his 50th years a sports writer, starting in 1970 with the Radford Journal, where one of his beats was covering the old Dublin Dukes. He moved on to the Southwest Times in 1974 and was also a longtime contributor to WPSK radio. At the time of his death, he covered Pulaski County sports for The Patriot, a Pulaksi-based weekly publication.
“I’ve known him pretty much my whole life,” said seventh-year Pulaski athletic director Scott Vest, a former football Pulaski player and assistant coach. “He’s been a very important guy to Pulaski County. What can you say?
“He definitely was the [radio] voice of Cougar football. Of course, he wrote for the local newspapers here forever. He was still doing that at the time of his death. He meant a great deal to everybody. He covered other sports but Cougar football was his love.”
Callahan was a founding member of the Pulaski County Touchdown Club, a boosters organization.
Decorated former Pulaski County coach Joel Hicks happened to pass by the Cougars’ stadium on Friday and noted that a banner was being hung, in Callahan’s memory, across the press box.
Callahan was from Caretta, West Virginia, and went to Big Creek High School, where one of his teachers was Hicks’ wife.
“He was the one who actually talked me into coming to Pulaski,” said Hicks, who won 210 games in 24 years as the Cougars' head coach and is a member of the VHSL Hall of Fame. “I’d just graduated from West Virginia and that was my first job.”
Hicks took the Pulaski County job after another West Virginian, Jim Hickam, was hired at Northside. What struck Hicks was Callahan’s knowledge of the Southwest Virginia region and how he was on a first-name basis with all of the Roanoke Valley coaches.
“Dan was something,” he said. “We didn’t always agree. He was as opinionated as he could be, but we were really good friends. I knew where his heart was.”
Callahan didn’t ignore the big-time football and basketball program up the road in Blacksburg.
“He was a Mountaineers fan, Vest said. “He definitely was. He spent a lot of years covering Virginia Tech football and basketball. He recently told me some stories about traveling with Tech when they were in the Metro Conference and what a fun gig that was.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.