Covington's Shaun Smith has been named offensive player of the year, and Narrows' Chase Blaker is the defensive player of the year on the Three Rivers District football team.
Narrows' Kelly Lowe was named coach of the year.
PIONEER DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center -- Isaiah Coffey, Narrows; Lineman -- Brandon Conley, Parry McCluer; Hunter Smith, Narrows; Ben Clemons, Narrows; Tristan Hall, Covington; Receiver -- Dustin Wiley, Narrows; Dalton Henderson, Craig County; Skylar Barnett, Covington; Tight end -- Jabari Williams, Covington; Running back -- Shaun Smith, Covington; Matthew Morgan, Narrows; Chad Blaker, Narrows; Quarterback -- Chase Blaker, Narrows; Place-kicker -- Matthew Morgan, Narrows; Kick returner -- Ben Via, Eastern Montgomery; All-purpose -- Dylan Owens, Eastern Montgomery.
Defense
End -- Cole Shepherd, Eastern Montgomery; Skylar Barnett, Covington; Lineman -- Brendan Conley, Parry McCluer; Isaiah Coffey, Narrows; Jabari Williams, Covington; Linebacker -- Matthew Morgan, Narrows; Jake Robertson, Narrows; Ty Robertson, Narrows; Shaun Smith, Covington; Back -- Braedyn Frango, Craig County; Austin Angle, Covington; Chase Blaker, Narrows; Dustin Wiley, Narrows; Punter -- Chadwick Tacy, Covington; Punt returner -- Skyler Barnett, Covington; All-purpose -- Ty Ruley, Parry McCluer.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center -- Blaine Pettit, Covington; Lineman -- Trey Orren, Parry McCluer; Michael Bailey, Narrows; Hunter McLain, Covington; Justin Hurley, Craig County; Receiver -- Braedyn Frango, Craig County; Justin Tyree, Eastern Montgomery; Jaden Ryder, Bath County; Tight end -- Cole Needham, Narrows; Running back -- Dylan Crawford, Craig County; Keaton Coleman, Parry McCluer; Hunter Smith, Covington; Quarterback -- Simon Gibson, Covington; Place-kicker -- Jacob Wootten, Parry McCluer; Kick returner -- Logan Owens, Craig County; All-purpose -- Colt Fussell, Bath County.
Defense
End -- Holden Kerr, Parry McCluer; Hunter Smith, Narrows; Lineman -- Brandon Work, Eastern Montgomery; Ben Clemons, Narrows; Desmond Jones, Covington; Linebacker -- Tristan Hall, Covington; Anthony Trovata, Eastern Montgomery; Conner Call, Bath County; Reed Bowman, Narrows; Back -- Jacob Wootten, Parry McCluer; Adam Bahnken, Eastern Montgomery; Chad Blaker, Narrows; Jacob Crawford, Covington; Punter -- Jacob Wootten, Parry McCluer; Punt returner -- Jake Robertson, Narrows; All-purpose -- Kaleb Loan, Bath County.
Offensive player of the year
Shaun Smith, Covington.
Defensive player of the year
Chase Blaker, Narrows.
Coach of the year
Kelly Lowe, Narrows.
