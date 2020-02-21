RICHMOND — The Myburgh family breaststroke dynasty came to an inevitable but triumphant conclusion Friday night at the Class 3 state swimming championships at the SwimRVA Aquatic Center.
For the last five years, a Myburgh has won a boys state title in the 100-yard breaststroke for Hidden Valley High School. Older brother Keith took the first three in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Younger brother Collin, a senior, took his second Thursday night — winning in 56.30 seconds, less than a second under Keith’s Class 3 and VHSL record of 55.63, set in 2018.
“I guess he’ll always be ahead of me, 3-2,” said Collin. “My brother is still very involved with my swimming. He’s at Virginia Tech now on the swim team, and I’m getting ready to join him next year, which will be great for both of us. We trade coaching tips and root for each other all the time.”
The brothers’ father, Victor Myburgh, confirmed there are no younger siblings left at home to continue the victory parade.
“It’s been an amazing five years,” he said, “and we get to watch them swim a little longer at Tech. They’ve worked very hard for what they’ve accomplished.”
Collin Myburgh’s last high school meet was a good one, as he finished fifth in the 200 IM and helped Hidden Valley’s 4x100 freestyle relay to a third-place finish.
Diving, scheduled originally for Thursday, was postponed to Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Diving scores will have no impact on the boys meet, where leader Western Albemarle has a 146-point edge (346-200) over second-place Ashburn Independence. Western Albemarle can also win the girls meet, but needs its two divers to score 11 points to overcome a 228-217.5 deficit against Charlottesville-area rival Monticello, which did not qualify a diver for the final.
Hidden Valley’s boys — led by Myburgh and fellow senior Caleb Atkins, who was second in both the 200- and 100-yard freestyles — were the top finishers from Timesland, holding sixth place with 163 points. The highest scoring local teams in the girls meet are Cave Spring, 10th with 91.5 points, and Hidden Valley, 11th with 84 points.
A second individual winner from Timesland was junior Jackson Nester of Carroll County, who clocked a 4:30.11 in the 500-yard boys freestyle to win by more than six seconds.
“My goal all year in the 500 was to get under 4:32 and I finally made it,” Nester said. “I left everything I had in the pool. I just wasn’t going to lose.”
Nester led at every touch in the 500, quite a feat since the race includes no less than 39 touches. He came back to finish third in the 100-yard backstroke in 51.76.
Other notes from the Class 3 meet:
- Rockbridge County’s Ali Pfaff, a 14-year-old freshman, announced her arrival with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (51.38). She was also fourth in the 100 backstroke in 56.46.
“I’m not totally used to big meets like this,” Pfaff said. “Even though I was second-seeded in the 100, there were so many fast girls swimming against me in the prelims that I really had no idea where I could finish.”
- Another fast freshman in the same race was Cave Spring’s Ava Muzzy, fourth in a time of 52.66.
- Two local girls on smaller teams had good nights. Both Miranda Kirtley, a junior from Lord Botetourt, and Abbey Murtaugh, a senior from William Byrd, placed in two finals. Kirtley was third in the girls 500 free (5:07.79) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.56). Murtaugh concluded her high school career with fifth place in the 200 IM (2:08.73) and 100 butterfly (56.54).
- Cave Spring’s boys, currently in 11th place, were led by sophomore Jacob Miller, who was fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free, and senior Mills Harris, fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.31.
CLASS 5
PH girls finish 4th
FAIRFAX — The Patrick Henry girls, after four straight Class 5 state titles, had three top-5 finishes in Friday’s state meet, on the way to finishing fourth overall at George Mason.
Senior Brooke Knisley earned a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4 minutes, 54.46 seconds. She was also 10th in the 100 backstroke.
Kemper John came in fourth in the 100 butterfly (55.62), and the 400 freestyle relay team capped off the Patriots’ night with a third-place finish (3:32.96). John and Knisley were joined by Ruby Isbell and Caroline Summerlin in that event.
Other finishers included John taking sixth in the 100 backstroke, Summerlin 10th in the 100 breaststroke, and Isbell 10th in the 200 free.
The 200 medley relay team came in seventh.
First Colonial won the state title, edging out runner-up Briar Woods. Mills Godwin was third.
