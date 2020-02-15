CHRISTIANSBURG — When Christiansburg attempts to reclaim its state wrestling title next weekend inside the Salem Civic Center, the Blue Demons will be coming to town with a full roster.
Christiansburg qualified a wrestler in each of the 14 weight classes for states while also claiming six individual titles as the Blue Demons cruised to the Region 3D wrestling title on Saturday at Christiansburg High School.
“Our guys have some momentum, especially all those guys in the consolation rounds that pulled out third places, but we need all 14 of those guys to score points in Salem,” Christiansburg head coach Cliff Warden said.
Warden’s son Nate led the way for Christiansburg as the senior picked up a 14-2 major decision over Carroll County’s Jackson Shumate in the 182 final.
The 182 championship was a rematch from the Big Blue Invitational in January, and Warden, a Virginia Tech commit, said that familiarity was a problem early in the match.
“He [Shumate] knew a little bit about what I was about,” Warden said.
With the regional win in his back pocket, Warden now can turn his focus to the state tournament where he’ll look to defend his individual state title while also helping the Blue Demons try to reclaim the Class 3 team title, which they lost to New Kent last February.
“We need to make a few adjustments, but we are definitely rocking for the state tournament,” Warden said. “I’m definitely very excited. It’s going to be the last hurrah.”
Other Christiansburg wrestlers to pick up titles on Saturday were Junior Policarpo (106), Brandon Crowder (120), Garrett Kuchan (132), Kip Nininger (145) and Bryan Taylor (170).
Kuchan’s pinfall victory over Magna Vista’s Marco Duarte in just a minute and a half completed a remarkable comeback from injury. The regionals were Kuchan’s first competition since he sustained a broken left fibula while working out on Christmas Day.
Christiansburg finished the meet with 308 points to easily outdistance runner-up William Byrd’s final total of 158 points.
The Terriers second-place performance was keyed by a strong finish that saw Zach Figart (220) and Hunter Richards (285) win back-to-back finals to close out the day.
Figart needed just two minutes to earn a pinfall win over Hidden Valley’s Daniel Ramirez despite wrestling not at 100 %.
“I do have a strain in my left hand and it affected some of my usual holds. I can’t grab people and try to turn them as I usually would,” Figart said.
Despite the injury, Figart says he’s still determined to repeat as a state title holder at 220 next weekend in Salem.
“You always got to go out no matter the circumstances and be the hunter, not the hunted,” Figart said.
Hidden Valley edged out Lord Botetourt for third on the strength of a pair of titles from JB Dragovich (113) and Ashton Carroll (160).
Other winners on the day included Staunton River’s Justin Mutter (126) and Travis Barnette (195), and Abingdon’s Jack Newton (138) and Jack Campbell (152).
Newton, who defeated Christiansburg’s Will Hutchison 7-0 in the 138 final, was even impressed with the overall performance by the Blue Demons.
“They are tough. They’re nothing to mess around with,” Newton said of the Blue Demons. “I always like to win, but beating them is a little bit sweeter, especially since they have so many in the [state] finals.”
